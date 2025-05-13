Where ESPN Slots Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley in Post-Lottery NBA Mock Draft
On Monday night, less than 150 miles north of Champaign – where Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley have called home for the last year – the NBA Draft Lottery took place in Chicago.
The selection order for the top 14 in the June 25 NBA Draft has been officially set. And while the Dallas Mavericks winning the lottery – and, realistically, the right to draft Duke phenom Cooper Flagg – with odds of just 1.8 percent stole the headlines, leaps from the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers were also notable, and shook up previous mock drafts.
With the order set, the final pre-draft combine (which starts Wednesday) mock drafts immediately piled in. Here’s where ESPN has Jakucionis and Riley headed:
Kasparas Jakucionis (No. 10)
Houston Rockets
Jakucionis received his typical scouting report from the draft experts:
“NBA teams remain largely optimistic that his toughness, playmaking feel, size and versatility at either guard spot will lead to a promising pro career,” according to ESPN draft expert Jeremy Woo.
Also according to Woo, the Rockets drafting Jakucionis would give the organization options. Houston could either hold on to the 18-year-old guard and “bolster its deep roster” or use Jakucionis as a trade chip.
Woo notes that the Rockets' decision whether to “move on from Jalen Green and/or Fred VanVleet and transition toward Reed Sheppard” will be a key influencer in the direction the organization goes with the 10th pick.
Will Riley (No. 16)
Orlando Magic
Still viewed as a “long-term talent," Riley has offensive abilities and a sky-high ceiling that are recognized by NBA scouts. His slim frame and inconsistency as a long-distance shooter, and his questionable upside on the defensive end appear to have kept him out of the lottery – at least for the time being.
The Magic’s front office is in “win-now” mode, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, so it's a bit of a surprise to see Riley pegged by Orlando here. But like Jakucionis with the Rockets, Riley could also be used as a bargaining piece for the Magic.
Both Riley and Jakucionis will have an opportunity to climb up – or slide down – mock drafts in the coming days as the NBA Draft Combine tips off.