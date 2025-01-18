ESPN Prediction: Illinois Basketball at Michigan State
Any matchup that identifies Michigan State basketball as the underdog on its own home court is a once-in-a-blue-moon affair – and, unfortunately for visiting Illinois, there is no such lunar event in the forecast Sunday.
The No. 12 Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) are ranked a few slots higher and have firmer footing in the Big Ten race than the No. 19 Illini (13-4, 5-2), but given the visitors' strength of schedule, overall resume and quality according to metrics analysis, the Illini may indeed be the better team.
Take, for instance, the NCAA’s Net rankings, in which Illinois is the highest-ranked Big Ten team (No. 7), while MSU checks in 10 spots lower (No. 17). Or in KenPom, where the Illini rank eighth and the Spartans 14th.
But as is often the case in college basketball – and especially the current Big Ten – what often matters more than all the other numbers are two things: latitude and longitude.
And with the Spartans hosting the Illini in East Lansing, Michigan, on Sunday (11 a.m. CT, on CBS), ESPN’s Basketball Power Index predictor somewhat unsurprisingly tab MSU as the favorite, with a 56.0 percent chance of defending its Breslin Center turf against Illinois.
And despite our suggestion that the numbers may not mean much, ESPN’s BPI has been quite accurate in picking the winner of both teams' contests so far this season.
Through 17 games, BPI has "correctly" predicted 15 of Illinois’ games (with the team that had a chance of 50 percent or better to win coming out on top). Ditto for Michigan State: ESPN has gone 15-for-17 in "picking" the Spartans' games.
But it's by no means hopeless for the Illini, who match up exceptionally well with the Spartans and whose explosiveness Spartans coach Tom Izzo knows all too well. And, after all, what's 6.0 percent probability between Big Ten rivals?