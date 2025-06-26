Social Media Reacts to Illinois' Will Riley Being Drafted by Washington Wizards
Illinois didn't have to wait long after the drafting of its first-ever one-and-done player for the next one to come off the board. After Illini freshman Kasparas Jakucionis was selected by the Miami Heat with the No. 20 pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft, teammate and classmate Will Riley went to the Washington Wizards one pick later (conveyed by Utah).
Canada's Riley, another standout global talent for the Illini, made a significant impact during his lone season in Champaign. Initially coming off the bench for coach Brad Underwood’s squad, he steadily earned a larger role and finished the year as a key starter. Over the course of the 2024-25 season, Riley averaged an impressive 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, showcasing his versatility and growth on both ends of the floor.
The versatile 6-foot-8 wing turned heads throughout the season, flashing high-level potential with his combination of length, fluid athleticism and elite shot-making ability – traits that made Riley an intriguing prospect for NBA scouts. Being selected by the Wizards gives Riley a valuable opportunity to develop and play through mistakes with limited pressure, as Washington (18-64 and last place in the Eastern Conference last season) figures to be at least a couple of years away from contending.
