First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 27 Opponent: USC Trojans

Fresh off a dominant 20-point victory, Illinois (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) is already in Los Angeles for its annual West Coast trek and a matchup with USC (18-7, 7-7) on Wednesday (9 p.m. CT, BTN). The cross-country trip has become a staple in the new-look Big Ten, and it arrives at a pivotal moment for the Illini as March looms.

It's not just a stop along the way; it's a place that stays with you forever. pic.twitter.com/pOvnR9AFWj — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 16, 2026

Illinois welcomed Kylan Boswell back after a two-game losing streak and responded with a bounce-back performance at home. Now healthier and starting to regain rhythm, the Illini have a chance to build real momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

USC at a glance

The Trojans are led by second-year head coach Eric Musselman, one of the more proven program-builders in college basketball. Musselman engineered a turnaround at Nevada, highlighted by a memorable Sweet 16 run in 2018, and later took Arkansas to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances. Now, he is tasked with restoring consistency at USC – a program that has often struggled to fully capitalize on the immense talent base in Southern California.

Developing players for the next level 📈@AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/cCYfcHBDVi — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) February 13, 2026

This season’s group has the pieces to reach the Big Dance and potentially make some noise. At their best, the Trojans have shown they can compete with quality opponents, evidenced by a road win at Wisconsin. At their worst, though, they have been vulnerable, including a home loss to Northwestern. That volatility has defined USC’s season, but the ceiling remains high. With talent, athleticism and a coach who knows how to navigate March, the Trojans are very much in the NCAA Tournament conversation.

The Trojans on the court

Key players

USC has several talented players, but perhaps none of them is more intriguing than five-star freshman Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. The younger Arenas missed roughly the first half of the season because of injury, but he has returned over the past seven games and quickly reminded everyone why he was one of the most well-regarded prospects in the country.

Alijah Arenas’ workout is wild



Gilbert is building a machine



pic.twitter.com/aoXs6boZ1t — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) February 13, 2026

Like his father, Alijah is wired to score. He hunts shots aggressively, isn’t afraid of difficult attempts and has the confidence to take – and make – contested jumpers late in the clock. There’s a natural shot-making ability there that can tilt a game in a hurry, especially when he gets comfortable.

USC also landed a major offseason addition in former Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara. The 26-year-old, 6-foot-7 guard brings length, versatility and experience. Baker-Mazara has built a reputation as a tough-shot maker from deep, but his offensive game has expanded. He can put it on the deck, finish through contact and create his own looks when possessions break down.

The Trojans have solid complementary pieces around them, but Arenas and Baker-Mazara are the catalysts. When those two are rolling, USC becomes a dangerous, high-ceiling team capable of beating just about anyone on a given night.

Offense

On the offensive end, the Trojans primarily operate out of a four-out, one-in alignment. The floor is spaced with shooters around a single big, and much of their half-court action begins with wing ball screens. If the initial pick-and-roll action isn’t there, the ball quickly reverses to the opposite side, forcing the defense to shift and guard the same action again.

From there, it becomes about reads. USC puts the decision-making in its guards’ hands, trusting them to manipulate coverages, find shooters in space or turn the corner and attack downhill. With multiple players capable of making tough shots, the Trojans are comfortable letting their shot creators operate late in possessions.

They are also dangerous in transition. When USC secures a rebound or forces a turnover, it looks to push immediately. With length and athleticism on the wings, the Trojans can overwhelm teams in the open floor before defenses get set.

Late in games or at the end of the shot clock, the offense can flatten into isolation. At times, that leads to difficult, contested attempts – but with skilled shot-makers on the roster, it’s also where USC can be most unpredictable and explosive.

Defense

The Trojans rely heavily on man-to-man on the other end of the floor. For much of the season, they played smaller and leaned into switching nearly every screen, using length and athleticism on the perimeter to disrupt rhythm and force late-clock situations.

In their most recent game, however, USC inserted 7-foot-5 junior Gabe Dynes into the starting lineup to add size and rim protection. With Dynes anchoring the paint, the Trojans shifted more toward drop coverage in ball-screen situations, funneling drivers into the lane and trusting their length at the rim to alter or erase shots. That change gives them a different defensive look – one that protects the basket more traditionally rather than constantly switching.

The results have been solid. USC currently sits 39th nationally in defensive rating per KenPom , a mark that reflects both their physical tools and schematic flexibility. With athletes who can guard multiple positions and now a true interior presence behind them, the Trojans have the personnel to make life difficult on opposing offenses, especially if they control the glass and keep the ball in front.

Illinois vs. USC matchup

When the Illini take the court on Wednesday, arguably their biggest key is simple: carry it over. Illinois is coming off one of its better defensive performances of the season , and the level of focus and connectivity it showed against Wisconsin will be required while out west. USC has too much shot-making ability to survive defensive lapses.

Highlights of 71-51 Big Ten win vs. Indiana at State Farm Center. pic.twitter.com/0mD9BBStJi — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 16, 2026

The Illini will need to bring the same ball pressure, sharp rotations and physicality they showed in their most recent outing. Limiting dribble penetration and forcing contested jumpers has to be the priority, especially against guards who are comfortable operating in space. If Illinois communicates and stays disciplined in ball-screen coverage, it can disrupt USC’s rhythm.

On the other end, this is arguably the most athletic team Illinois has faced all season. The Trojans’ length and quickness will test spacing and decision-making. If the Illini move the ball, play inside-out and avoid stagnant possessions, they can neutralize that athleticism. But it starts with defense. If Illinois travels with the same intensity it showed against Wisconsin, it will give itself a real chance to leave the Galen Center with a win.