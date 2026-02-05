First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 24 Opponent: Michigan State Spartans

It feels like every weekend brings another massive Big Ten showdown for Illinois (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten), and Saturday (7 p.m. CT, FOX) will be no exception. The Illini will carry a 12-game winning streak into East Lansing, Michigan, to face a sputtering but dangerous Michigan State (19-4, 9-3) squad – one that is never an easy out inside the Breslin Center. The Spartans may be searching for answers, but history says nothing comes easy in that building. Between the environment, the physicality and the stakes, this one has all the makings of another classic Big Ten rock fight.

Michigan State at a glance

The Spartans are led by Tom Izzo, now in his 31st season patrolling the sideline in East Lansing, and the resume speaks for itself. Izzo has missed the NCAA Tournament just twice during his tenure – both coming in his first two seasons – and captured a national championship in 2000, cementing his place among the sport’s historic elite. He has built a reputation for squeezing every possible ounce of juice from his roster, even when the talent hasn't been overwhelming. His teams defend, rebound and peak when it matters most, giving rise to the saying: “January, February, Izzo, April.”

You can take Curt Cignetti, Nick Saban, Dan Hurley or whoever else you want. I wouldn’t trade Tom Izzo for anyone else that has ever lived. There isn’t a soul that could do as much for Michigan State University as he has in his time here. The genuine goat pic.twitter.com/buHzdzSCRs — Barstool Izzo (@WeeklyGeneral) January 23, 2026

This season has followed that familiar script. Picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten preseason poll, Michigan State has comfortably outperformed expectations, already eclipsing the 20-win mark with signature victories over Kentucky and North Carolina. The Spartans play with confidence, physicality and discipline – especially at the Breslin Center, where they remain one of the toughest outs in college basketball. This is a dangerous, battle-tested team that no one wants to see when the stakes rise.

The Spartans on the court

Key players

Izzo has coached more than his fair share of elite point guards over the years, and right now he has another one who belongs in that conversation in sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr.. Fears is one of the best floor generals in the country and a legitimate contender for Big Ten Player of the Year . He controls the tempo, makes everyone around him better and plays with an edge – sometimes a little too much edge – but the effort is never in question. He sets the tone for everything Michigan State wants to be.

Jeremy Fears Jr. is on an absurd tear recently and he basically dragged Michigan State back into the game against Michigan



that level of offensive guard production, achieved in spite of his own (49.5% efg) and MSU's poor shooting, looks almost illegal, but Fears' ability to be a… pic.twitter.com/8j94jmpDCi — Sheed on the Hawks (@SheedinATL) January 31, 2026

Around him, the Spartans are loaded with reliable pieces. Senior big man Jaxon Kohler is a product of patience and development, having spent four years in the program before blossoming into a legitimate inside-out threat. He can score on the block, rebound and now stretch defenses with an improved three-point shot. And then there’s Coen Carr, arguably the most electric player on the roster. Carr brings jaw-dropping athleticism, finishes everything near the rim with authority and pairs it with elite defensive versatility.

Offense

Michigan State’s offense is essentially to give the ball to Fears and let him cook, with Izzo trusting his lead guard like a tenured professor handing over the lecture. The Spartans live in pick-and-roll, putting the decision-making squarely on Fears’ shoulders and betting that he will usually make the right reads. When things slow down, they are more than happy to throw it inside to Kohler or senior Carson Cooper to let the bigs do some damage around the rim.

Coen Carr might have the loudest dunks of all time💀 pic.twitter.com/SFJ08U2gop — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) January 24, 2026

Where Michigan State is really fun, though, is in transition. Get a stop, push the ball and suddenly Carr is flying down the wing like he’s allergic to gravity, ready to catch a lob and try to rip the rim off. It’s electric, it’s loud and it’s very on brand.

The problem? Shooting – or, more accurately, the lack of it. The Spartans’ starting lineup features (at least) three below-average shooters, and opposing scouting reports have made that painfully clear. Teams are happily going under ball screens against Fears, essentially daring him to shoot, and so far he has been unable to make them regret it. Carr’s three-point shot doesn’t help matters either – “non-threat” might be the nicest way to put it – which allows defenses to pack the paint and turn Michigan State’s half-court offense into a wrestling match. That’s why the matchup with Illinois’ size looms large: if the Spartans can’t stretch the floor, life in the lane is about to get very uncomfortable.

Defense

On the other end of the floor, Michigan State is an absolute menace. The Spartans boast the second-best defense in the country, per KenPom , and they make every single basket feel like it has to be earned the hard way. Nothing comes easy, nothing is comfortable and nothing is accidental.

It starts at the point of attack with Fears, who is an elite on-ball defender and a constant nuisance. He pressures, pokes, fights over screens and generally makes life miserable for opposing guards. Behind him, Izzo has waves of disciplined, physical defenders who know exactly where they’re supposed to be. The Spartans also bring real rim protection, including Carr, who has a growing collection of highlight-reel blocks that feel like violations of the laws of physics.

.@MSU_Basketball has things going early with a 10-0 run. pic.twitter.com/72soTp2qWh — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 24, 2026

What really separates Michigan State, though, is how well coached they are. The Spartans defend with purpose. They know the scouting report cold – who to close out hard on, who they can sag off of and where opponents want to get their shots. There’s no freelancing, no gambling – just relentless, connected defense, possession after possession. It’s scrappy, it’s physical and it’s very Izzo. Even when the offense sputters, this defense keeps Michigan State in every game – and makes Sparty a nightmare to play.

Illinois vs. Michigan State matchup

This is the Illini’s third straight road game against a top-10 opponent, and winning at the Breslin Center might be the toughest test yet. The Spartans may not be quite on the same level as Nebraska or Purdue on paper, but East Lansing has a long history of unexplained devil magic, bad vibes and things that only seem to happen to visiting teams. Illinois fans still haven’t forgotten last season’s adventure, when some – let's just call them questionable – foul calls on Kasparas Jakucionis slowed the Illini to a crawl and may have flipped the game in Michigan State’s favor.

It’s another top-10 matchup at the Breslin Center this weekend🍿



#5 Illinois vs. #10 Michigan State



Saturday Fox Primetime Hoops | 8:00 PM pic.twitter.com/HPMCn6FEfe — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) February 2, 2026