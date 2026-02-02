Illinois' Win at Nebraska Has College Basketball Experts Buzzing
Back in mid-December, Nebraska waltzed into Champaign and stole not just a win from Illinois but also the home squad’s pride. In the 50 days that have passed since, the Illini have been working relentlessly to prove that falter was an anomaly, purely the result of poor preparation and less-than-ideal circumstances.
Thanks to the higher powers that are the Big Ten scheduling poobahs, Illinois had another shot at Nebraska: Sunday's matchup in Lincoln, which pitted a much-improved, streaking (10 straight wins) Illini squad against a Cornhuskers group on the heels of a heartbreaking three-point loss at Michigan.
Each squad was battered and bruised (Illinois was down Kylan Boswell, among others, while Rienk Mast was clearly less than 100 percent for Nebraska), but both teams were more than capable.
Elite defense, Keaton Wagler power Illinois in huge road win at Nebraska
The Illini slowly crept out to a six-point lead late in the first half, but not before the Cornhuskers showcased their premier team skill – long-distance shooting – on a 14-2 run to give the home club a 39-33 lead at the break.
Then, as has been the case in practically every Illinois game since the turn of the New Year, lightning struck in the form of freshman guard Keaton Wagler.
After registering just five points in the first half, Wagler erupted for 23 second-half points, putting the Illini on his back and carrying them to the promised land – but not without the help of stingy team defense.
Illinois pushed all the right defensive buttons in the second half, fiercely defending the rim while holding Nebraska to just 4-for-15 (26.7 percent) from deep.
Three-point specialists Jake Davis and Ben Humrichous were doing their best Zvonimir Ivisic impressions, sending back shots (Davis had a block and Humrichous had two). Naturally, Big Z was doing Big Z things (blocked two shots and deterred a lot more.) And Andrej Stojakovic shadowed Nebraska’s Pryce Sandfort step for step like a ballroom dancer.
Mind you, these are the same Cornhuskers who visited Ann Arbor earlier in the week without two of their top three scorers and still led for 91 percent of that game (before letting it slip at the end).
Nebraska is, without a doubt, a top-10 team in the country. Yet Illinois just went into Lincoln, controlled the game for the vast majority of 40 minutes and walked out unscathed with its 11th straight victory.
To say the Illini haven’t caught the nation’s attention would be a massive mistruth. Just ask college hoops’ top pundits.
College basketball experts react to Illinois' win over Nebraska
Andy Katz sees a high ceiling for Illinois
ESPN's Jeff Borzello impressed by the star of the show: Keaton Wagler
Illinois etching its name in the record books
Another hoops pundit sees a potential deep run in Illinois' future
And, of course, Wagler continues to reel in the (much-deserved) love
Find someone who supports you the way Jon Rothstein supports Jake Davis
Did 46 at Mackey not already have Wagler in the thick of the conversation?
