First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 26 Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers

Illinois (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) didn’t get the result it wanted in its two most recent outings. Back-to-back losses have cooled the Illini's core temp and exposed areas that need tightening – but they have also brought clarity.



Now comes a reset.

With a few days between games, the Illini have had time to regroup before Sunday’s (noon CT, CBS) home matchup against Indiana. Practice time, film and rest should help address the late-game execution and defensive details that have slipped recently.

Back at State Farm Center, Sunday's game is less about panic for the Illini and more about response. Illinois doesn’t need to overhaul anything – it just needs to get back to what it really is.

Indiana at a glance

The Hoosiers (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) aren't exactly the same program that once ruled the sport under legendary coach Bob Knight. The banners still hang, the history still echoes, but lately Bloomington has felt a little less like a basketball cathedral and a little more like … a place where football recruiting rankings are checked first.

Yes, Indiana: a football school. Somewhere, a folding chair just got thrown in angry protest.

Still, there’s real momentum building again in the Hoosier state. First-year head coach Darian DeVries didn’t walk into Bloomington trying to preserve nostalgia – he came to revive expectations. DeVries has won everywhere he has been, with the lone hiccup being an injury-riddled season at West Virginia. When he has a healthy roster, his teams compete – and this one is no different.

The Hoosiers have already snagged statement wins over Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin, reminding everyone that Assembly Hall can still get loud for reasons other than remembering the undefeated 1976 national championship squad. They’re hovering right on the edge of an NCAA Tournament return – and in Bloomington, that alone is enough to bring the basketball fever back in full force.

So no, this isn’t peak Knight-era Indiana. But it’s also not the punchline it briefly became. The Hoosiers are relevant again – and they would love nothing more than to prove it Sunday.

The Hoosiers on the court

Key players

As tends to happen with a new head coach, Darian DeVries didn’t exactly unpack slowly. He hit the transfer portal like it was Black Friday.

His crown jewel? Senior guard Lamar Wilkerson – a walking heat check who chose Indiana over several high-major suitors, including Kentucky. When a guy turns down Kentucky to come to Bloomington, you know he’s either confident … or extremely confident.

Wilkerson has the ultimate green light. Not a yellow. Not a “good shot, great shot” suggestion. A full, flashing neon green. And honestly, it makes sense. He pulls from several steps behind the line like the three-point arc personally offends him. If he crosses halfcourt and senses daylight, it qualifies as a good look. Add Wilkerson also has the ability to score off the dribble, so it’s no surprise he’s pouring in 21.2 points per game. He’s not just a volume shooter – he’s a nuclear-grade problem.

Then there’s Tucker DeVries, who is, yes, the coach’s son – but also, we assure you, a very skilled player. Tucker has been with his dad throughout his college career and once averaged 21.6 points per game as a junior at Drake. He can hoop.

The younger DeVries' numbers have dipped with the jump in competition, but 13.8 points per game at this level is still real production. A smooth jumper and calm pace define his game, and he consistently makes the right read without forcing the action.

Offense

The Hoosiers are very intentional on the offensive end. This isn’t a “four guys watch one guy dribble” operation. They run real sets. There’s constant movement, screening and counters built into almost every possession.

A lot of that action is designed to free up DeVries off the ball, whether it’s curls, flares or quick-hitting actions to get him into rhythm. For Wilkerson, it’s plenty of pin-downs and movement shooting. And because defenders have to respect his range well beyond the arc, that gravity opens up clean looks for teammates when the help shifts too aggressively.

The Hoosiers also have an effective downhill driver in Conor Enright, who has shown increasing confidence attacking the paint and making plays once he gets two feet in the lane. He’s not just driving for the sake of it – he’s collapsing the defense and forcing rotations.

And when the shot clock winds down? It actually gets much simpler: Give it to Wilkerson and let him go make something difficult look routine. Having a late-clock shot-maker changes everything, and Indiana has a gem in that regard.

Defense

On the other end, Indiana leans heavily on man-to-man principles. The Hoosiers rotate with purpose, communicate well and, above all, compete. Every cut gets bumped. Every drive finds a body. Nothing for opponents comes easy.

They will mix in different pick-and-roll coverages – showing, switching selectively, occasionally dropping – changing up just enough to keep ball-handlers thinking instead of playing full throttle based on scouting report intel. It’s clear the Hoosiers are well coached and connected on that end.

Where they can be vulnerable, though, is at the rim. Indiana doesn’t have overwhelming size or a true eraser waiting at the basket, which means strong, decisive rim attacks can generate quality looks. Still, the effort and structure are there, and that combination will make this a real test for the Illini offense.

Illinois vs. Indiana matchup

This isn’t exactly a “get right” game – the Hoosiers are too organized and too confident for that. But it is one Illinois should handle if it plays to its standard.

Indiana is a good team, and arguably ahead of schedule in Year 1 under DeVries. Still, the Hoosiers don’t have overwhelming depth or top-to-bottom talent. If Illinois defends with discipline, controls the glass and avoids unnecessary fouls, the matchup tilts in its favor.



The danger, though, is familiar.

Illinois just saw what happens when opposing stars are allowed to get into a rhythm. Against Wisconsin, guards John Blackwell and Nick Boyd got comfortable early – and once that confidence builds, Big Ten games turn into anything-goes toss-ups.

If the Illini don't prevent that same script from unfolding – and allow Lamar Wilkerson to see a couple shots go down or Tucker DeVries to settle into space – this will become another tight, possession-by-possession battle.

But now feels like a moment for a defensive response. After back-to-back losses, Illinois seems ready to tighten the screws, set the tone early and finally make a stand on that end of the floor.