Is Former Illini Coleman Hawkins Playing Himself on to Golden State's NBA Roster?
The end of Coleman Hawkins' college career didn't go as anyone had hoped – including Hawkins. But he's already writing a better script at the start of his professional journey.
Generally a beloved figure around Champaign during his four years at Illinois, he tested the professional waters after the 2024-25 season at the NBA Combine but ultimately chose to transfer to Kansas State to play out his final season of college eligibility. Hawkins improved his productivity in nearly every major statistical category in Manhattan, but his scoring dipped, the Cougars went 16-17 and missed the NCAA Tournament, and Hawkins was considered to have been a disappointment based on the major NIL investment the program made in signing him. To top it off, he wasn't invited to this year's draft combine.
Water under the bridge. After going undrafted last month, Hawkins signed to play with the Golden State Warriors' Summer League team, and all he has done since is stuff box scores:
Seven points and five rebounds in 12 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 5. Nine points, three rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes against fellow Illinois alum Kasparas Jakucionis and the Miami Heat. And on Sunday night in a win over the Utah Jazz, Hawkins delivered arguably his best performance as a pro yet, with seven points, seven rebounds and a team-high four assists, plus two steals.
Hawkins isn't a traditional big, but everything he brings to the table – athleticism, activity, three-point range and playmaking – plays well in today's NBA. In particular, his glue-guy skills could be a near-ideal fit with the Warriors. With Draymond Green set to enter his 14th NBA season and slowing down at age 34, Hawkins – in a best-case scenario – could plug in nicely as his backup.
There is still plenty of work to be done and more to prove, but this summer Hawkins may be playing his way into an NBA contract. At worst, he seems to be a shoo-in to land with the Warriors' G League affiliate as a developmental prospect. A player with his length, skill set and basketball IQ could thrive as an NBA rotation player in the right setting – and Hawkins' environment in the Bay couldn't be better.