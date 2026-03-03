Former Illini in NBA: Will Riley Thriving, Ayo Dosunmu Adjusting in Minnesota

The best month of the year for college hoops fans has finally arrived. Illinois tips off its March drive in a Tuesday tangle with Oregon (8 p.m. CT, NBCSN and Peacock) in Champaign, before a Sunday battle at Maryland to close out the regular season.

Meanwhile, up in the big leagues, former Illini stars are finding their footing (or slipping) in the aftermath of the NBA All-Star break. Here’s the latest update on Illinois alums in the NBA:

Former Illini in the NBA: Is Ayo Dosunmu stealing minutes from Terrence Shannon Jr.?

Feb 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves

After bursting onto the scene in Minnesota with three straight double-digit scoring outings to open his Timberwolves career, Ayo Dosunmu has slowed down of late, averaging 9.0 points since the All-Star break while dishing 2.8 dimes per game over that same stretch.

Dosunmu, who is playing in a reserve role and hovering in the 20- to 25-minute range, is clearly still finding his niche in Minnesota. That said, in terms of impacting winning, Dosunmu has seen his new club go 6-2 since his arrival at the trade deadline.

Kasparas Jakucionis, Miami Heat

Before the All-Star break, Kasparas Jakucionis posted back-to-back 20-point games – both of which saw him connect on six triples. More recently, though, his minutes have tailed off because of the return of star guard Tyler Herro.

Kasparas Jakucionis showing off the handle and touch👀 pic.twitter.com/GhfZcSaIle — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) February 25, 2026

But even if Jakucionis doesn’t get the same quantity of opportunities for the remainder of this season, he has already shown what he is capable of, and appears poised to take a big step forward in 2026-27.

Will Riley, Washington Wizards

Feb 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) takes a shot during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Many expected Will Riley, who entered the league a bit underdeveloped from a physical standpoint, to require some time in the G League before growing into a useful NBA player by Year 2 or 3. Those observers – including us here at Illinois on SI – were wrong.

Although it took some time for Riley to blossom, the timeline was shorter than almost anyone could have expected. In his past 13 games, the 6-foot-9 wing has cracked double digits in 10. He is scoring at a relatively efficient clip while also adding impressive performances on the glass, not to mention also providing as a playmaker (four-plus assists in five of those games).

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

Since returning from injury, Terrence Shannon Jr. has been unable to consistently crack the Timberwolves' rotation – a task made even more difficult by the productive play of the team's newest arrival (Dosunmu).

Shannon has registered just 28 total minutes since the All-Star break, and 18 of those came in a 27-point blowout loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Whether it’s Shannon slowly being worked back into the lineup after quite a bit of time off, or a lack of room in the rotation itself (the former being the more likely), it seems as though the 6-foot-6 guard may have an uphill climb to work back into the lineup.