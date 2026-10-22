Former Illini Shine in NBA Opening Week: Keaton Wagler's Debut Leads the Way
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With Illinois’ 2026-27 campaign just days out from its official tip-off, basketball season is nearly underway. And at the next level – the NBA – the grind has already begun.
The Illini, thanks in large part to the last few draft classes, have quickly become well represented in the league. Here is the opening-week rundown for a few key Illinois alum, including heralded rookie Keaton Wagler, who made his NBA debut on Wednesday night.
Former Illini in the NBA: 2026-27 opening week update
Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. shine for Minnesota
The Minnesota Timberwolves cruised past the Miami Heat on Wednesday, to the tune of a 131-106 victory. A star-studded backcourt of Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball means both Dosunmu and Shannon will be battling for minutes off the bench.
But it’s pretty clear what the pecking order is, at least through one game: Dosunmu and Shannon were the only two T-Wolves reserves to crack the 20-minute mark.
Dosunmu poured in 16 points (6-for-13 from the field), snagged five rebounds and dished out three assists. Shannon added 10 points (3-for-9 from the field), one rebound and an assist. Expect the Dosunmu-Shannon duo to be one of the premier second-unit backcourts in the league, and it can help push Minnesota to the top of the West.
Kasparas Jakucionis carving out his role in Milwaukee
Speaking of off-the-bench stars, Kasparas Jakucionis led the Milwaukee Bucks in reserve minutes – and he made good use of them. He scored 15 points (4-for-7 from the field), reeled in three rebounds and dished three dimes (against just one turnover). He did have five fouls, though.
On a new-look Bucks team, it was unknown how Jakucionis was going to fit into the mix. The early returns: He won’t have trouble demanding minutes with his scoring and playmaking abilities, especially if he’s taking care of the rock.
Will Riley an unexpected DNP in 2026 opener
Across the floor from Jakucionis and the Bucks were Will Riley and the Washington Wizards. Without any help from Riley – who was shockingly a healthy scratch on Wednesday – the Wizards won 128-116.
Washington’s wing rotation is really deep – especially once AJ Dybantsa returns – but let’s think back on how Riley wrapped up his rookie season: 31 points and five steals. Thirty points and six assists. Twenty-three points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks.
Those were three of his final six performances last year. Riley getting zero minutes on Wednesday was baffling. But, again, the Wizards have a loaded rotation on the perimeter. Riley may need to get his opportunity somewhere outside the DMV, but there’s no reason to believe he doesn’t still have a bright NBA future.
Keaton Wagler’s impressive NBA debut
After his NBA Summer League and preseason ups and downs, few expected a superb NBA debut from Keaton Wagler – but that’s exactly what he delivered.
Specifically, Wagler put up 15 points (4-for-8 from the field), five rebounds, five assists (against one turnover) and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench. He helped the Los Angeles Clippers to a 121-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Wagler drove a closeout, got to the rack and finished. He knocked down his threes. He made the easy – and right – passes. He didn’t force anything. He played his calm, poised hoops – and he did so in an off-ball role, which is encouraging given that he struggled there in Champaign until being moved to point guard.
What about defense? Wagler kept the ball in front, got handsy at the right times and was, in general, fairly solid on that end. All things considered, it was an excellent debut for Wagler.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf