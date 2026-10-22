Former Illini Shine in NBA Opening Week: Keaton Wagler's Debut Leads the Way

With Illinois’ 2026-27 campaign just days out from its official tip-off , basketball season is nearly underway. And at the next level – the NBA – the grind has already begun.

The Illini, thanks in large part to the last few draft classes, have quickly become well represented in the league. Here is the opening-week rundown for a few key Illinois alum, including heralded rookie Keaton Wagler, who made his NBA debut on Wednesday night.

Former Illini in the NBA: 2026-27 opening week update

Oct 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. shine for Minnesota

The Minnesota Timberwolves cruised past the Miami Heat on Wednesday, to the tune of a 131-106 victory. A star-studded backcourt of Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball means both Dosunmu and Shannon will be battling for minutes off the bench.

But it’s pretty clear what the pecking order is, at least through one game: Dosunmu and Shannon were the only two T-Wolves reserves to crack the 20-minute mark.

Dosunmu poured in 16 points (6-for-13 from the field), snagged five rebounds and dished out three assists. Shannon added 10 points (3-for-9 from the field), one rebound and an assist. Expect the Dosunmu-Shannon duo to be one of the premier second-unit backcourts in the league, and it can help push Minnesota to the top of the West.

Kasparas Jakucionis carving out his role in Milwaukee

Oct 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins talks to guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of off-the-bench stars, Kasparas Jakucionis led the Milwaukee Bucks in reserve minutes – and he made good use of them. He scored 15 points (4-for-7 from the field), reeled in three rebounds and dished three dimes (against just one turnover). He did have five fouls, though.

On a new-look Bucks team, it was unknown how Jakucionis was going to fit into the mix. The early returns: He won’t have trouble demanding minutes with his scoring and playmaking abilities, especially if he’s taking care of the rock.

Will Riley an unexpected DNP in 2026 opener

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) chases down a loose ball against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the floor from Jakucionis and the Bucks were Will Riley and the Washington Wizards. Without any help from Riley – who was shockingly a healthy scratch on Wednesday – the Wizards won 128-116.

Washington’s wing rotation is really deep – especially once AJ Dybantsa returns – but let’s think back on how Riley wrapped up his rookie season: 31 points and five steals. Thirty points and six assists. Twenty-three points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks.

Those were three of his final six performances last year. Riley getting zero minutes on Wednesday was baffling. But, again, the Wizards have a loaded rotation on the perimeter. Riley may need to get his opportunity somewhere outside the DMV, but there’s no reason to believe he doesn’t still have a bright NBA future.

Keaton Wagler’s impressive NBA debut

Oct 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Keaton Wagler (1) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his NBA Summer League and preseason ups and downs, few expected a superb NBA debut from Keaton Wagler – but that’s exactly what he delivered.

Specifically, Wagler put up 15 points (4-for-8 from the field), five rebounds, five assists (against one turnover) and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench. He helped the Los Angeles Clippers to a 121-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Keaton Wagler 15 PTS (4-8 FG, 3-6 3P, 4-4 FT), 5 AST, 5 REB, 2 STL, +14 vs. Kings



Nice debut game for the Clippers rookie pic.twitter.com/jObXvzQgDL — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) October 22, 2026

Wagler drove a closeout, got to the rack and finished. He knocked down his threes. He made the easy – and right – passes. He didn’t force anything. He played his calm, poised hoops – and he did so in an off-ball role, which is encouraging given that he struggled there in Champaign until being moved to point guard.

What about defense? Wagler kept the ball in front, got handsy at the right times and was, in general, fairly solid on that end. All things considered, it was an excellent debut for Wagler.