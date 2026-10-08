As Good as Illinois Fans Hoped Keaton Wagler Could Be, He May Be Even Better

Keaton Wagler turned high school rankings, scouting services and even the rosiest expectations on their heads in a single season at Illinois, averaging 17.9 points and 4.2 assists (both team highs) while shooting 39.7 percent from three-point range and plucking 5.1 rebounds a game to lead the Illini to a Final Four appearance. It was a once-in-a-generation, out-of-nowhere story.



Or was it?

It's early days, but there are a lot of signs coming out of the summer and with the NBA's preseason slate underway that Wagler has been underestimated again.



That's saying something for a NCAA All-American who was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. But Wagler's cherubic smile, thin frame and quiet demeanor likely lulled more folks into doubting that his baby-faced assassin act would play as well in the pros as it had in college.



But you'd better ask around.

What Keaton Waglers L.A. Clippers teammates are saying about him

When asked recently who had stood out most among his teammates in training camp, L.A. Clippers veteran Kris Dunn didn't hesitate to shout out Wagler.

"He’s been shooting the ball really well, he’s really good in the pick-and-roll," Dunn said. "He’s able to get his teammates involved. And then, defensively, he’s been holding his own. He made a lot of great plays yesterday and I’ve seen him make great plays in pickup. I understand why they chose Keaton Wagler.”

Kris Dunn says Keaton Wagler has stood out the most in Clippers training camp.



“Me and Keaton built a relationship off being genuine… One thing I learned about Keaton is he processes things very fast. He’s got a very high IQ. He’s been playing really well… He’s been shooting… pic.twitter.com/OsTBTr5fYM — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) September 30, 2026

Dunn specifically noted Wagler's processing speed (an important trait often cited by Illinois coach Brad Underwood) and basketball IQ. And he's hardly alone in noticing.

When recently asked a wide-open question about what he would like to be asked about by the media, Clippers ninth-year guard Darius Garland – Wagler's primary competition for playing time – couldn't answer back fast enough: "How good Keaton Wagler is."

Keaton Wagler's NBA preseason start

The irony is that Wagler led with a dud in his preseason debut Sunday: 3-for-15 shooting, including 1 of 11 from three-point range. But let's set aside those first 14 attempts and focus for a moment on the last one – because it was a biggie:

Game on the line. Keaton delivered! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/bIJtIU3z0d — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 7, 2026

Illini fans will recognize from that clip Wagler's ball control, footwork and knack for taking what a defense gives him – not to mention that buttery stroke that clinched the game for the Clips. And the rest of his stat line? An extremely encouraging 15 points, 8-for-9 shooting from the free-throw line, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Wagler can shoot it – that's arguably his best skill, and certainly the one NBA front offices valued most. He'll adjust. The shot will come around, and likely soon. It's some of those other areas (including the defense Dunn mentioned) that scouts couldn't be so sure about. But Wagler is already beginning to put away any lingering doubts.

Why Wagler's NBA performance matters to Illinois

Even though Wagler has moved on, the reverberations of what he does in Los Angeles are likely to be felt in Champaign for some time. He is walking, talking, hooping proof of the talent-evaluation acumen of Illinois' staff, not to mention its developmental and strength and conditioning programs.

Illini freshman guard Quentin Coleman, who is the frontrunner to replace Wagler at point guard in 2026-27, may have been a five-star recruit – but he didn't start out that way. Illinois and Underwood were on to him early, before he skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings, and it was their ability to identify a semi-obscured talent that allowed them to get a jump on other schools.

At the same time, Coleman saw Wagler's results in Champaign during the recruiting process and has since called it "the blueprint." How many more hidden gems are waiting to be uncovered by the Illini, and how confident are they likely to be that Underwood and staff – above all others – can take them where they want to go?

With every gaudy stat line and game-winner Wagler turns in as a Clipper, the Illini are reaping the benefits.