Former Illini Skyy Clark Set to Return to Champaign in UCLA Threads
On Tuesday night, Illinois (16-8, 8-6 Big Ten) will welcome UCLA (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) to Champaign for its first conference matchup with the Illini, while also welcoming back the Bruins’ current lead guard and former Illini Skyy Clark.
A five-star recruit out of high school in the Class of 2022, Clark initially pledged his commitment to head coach Brad Underwood and Illinois, suiting up in orange and blue in his first collegiate season, in which he played just 13 games.
Opening the season as the starting point guard for the Illini, Clark played well, averaging 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, helping Illinois to a 9-4 start.
Over those 13 games, the Illini turned in massive upset wins over then-No. 2 Texas and Clark’s future team – UCLA – which was ranked No. 8 at the time.
Unfortunately, as the calendar flipped to 2023, Clark was forced to step away from the Illinois program due to “personal reasons," and ultimately entered the transfer portal before signing with Louisville for his sophomore campaign.
At Louisville, Clark put up even stronger numbers (13.2 points and 3.0 assists per game), but his Cardinals stumbled to an 8-24 season, pushing Clark once more toward the transfer portal, where he found his eventual match in the Bruins.
Today, Clark is thriving as UCLA’s starting point guard, averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists (against just 1.1 turnovers), while tacking on 1.3 steals per game on the other end. Clark’s stat line comes on the most efficient shooting numbers of his career, both from the field (45.0 percent) and beyond the arc (36.5 percent).
Behind Clark and a balanced group, the Bruins have moved into a tie for fourth place in the 18-team Big Ten and are riding a conference-best seven-game winning streak heading into Tuesday night.
In what will be a sort of reverse homecoming for Clark (who is an Los Angeles native), UCLA will be aiming for its first-ever win against Illinois in Champaign.