Did Illinois Basketball Hang on to a Spot in This Week's AP Top 25 Poll?
After five consecutive weeks in which Illinois absorbed at least one loss, the Illini – ranked as high as No. 13 in early January and clinging to a No. 23 ranking as of last week – finally fell out of the AP Top 25 poll Monday.
The slip was a sign of their recent struggles – including a 3-5 stretch plagued by injuries and illness – and was perfectly justified. The Illini (16-8, 8-6 Big Ten), quite simply, had been losing more thsan winning and objectively hadn't been playing well. That's how it goes.
The upshot: Illinois was one of the teams hanging around the outskirts of the top 25 that received the most votes – 59 – behind UCLA (123) and defending champion UConn (106). More importantly, the Illini are coming off arguably their most impressive win of the season (a 95-74 road thumping of Minnesota) despite still falling short of full health.
Illinois faces one of the most difficult finishing kicks of any team in college basketball – including six of seven games to close the regular season against opponents currently positioned in the top 25 of the NET rankings.
On the one hand, the remaining schedule is a meat grinder. On the other, it's nothing new for the Illini, who have one of the most muscular strengths of schedule in college basketball but are now – if for only one game – playing their best basketball. A win over the Bruins and then Michigan State this week would very likely send Illinois skyward and back into a spot in next week's AP poll.
AP Top 25: 1. Auburn, 2. Alabama, 3. Florida, 4. Duke, 5. Tennessee, 6. Houston, 7. Purdue, 8. Texas A&M, 9. St. John's, 10. Iowa State, 11. Michigan State, 12. Texas Tech, 13. Arizona, 14. Memphis, 15. Kentucky, 16. Wisconsin, 17. Kansas, 18. Marquette. 19. Ole Miss, 20. Michigan, 21. Missouri, 22. Mississippi State, 23. Clemson, 24. Creighton, 25. Maryland.