FOX Analyst John Fanta on Illinois' Tre White: 'Where Did He Go?'
Following Illinois’ 79-65 loss at home against No. 14 Michigan State, FOX analyst John Fanta spoke on “The Field of 68 After Dark” podcast, questioning Illini coach Brad Underwood’s decision not to play White against the Spartans.
“He’s averaging close to double figures," Fanta said of White. "Where did he go? Something’s awry here. He didn’t even play a second in the game. We all know what this could mean. ... You shot 7 of 33 from three. Don’t tell me a guy who scores around double figures per game couldn’t have helped you a little bit in the game.”
After starting every game of the season, White was held out of the Rutgers game because of the flu. Then, against Minnesota, White played less than 60 seconds, clocking in for one possession before being subbed out.
Against UCLA, White never checked into the game, and Underwood didn’t directly specify whether the DNP was due to health issues or was simply a personnel decision.
Heading into the Michigan State game, however, Underwood clarified White’s availability, saying, “We’ve had some conversations with Tre, and he’s back healthy, which is good. But we’re at the point of the year where we’re going to put guys out there that play well together and help us fit.”
As Fanta pointed out, White averages close to double figures (9.3 points per game), while also averaging 5.3 rebounds and offering a defensive profie the Illini have nowhere else on the roster.
All of which raises the question: If White is healthy, why isn’t he playing?
Perhaps it has to do with his poor three-point shooting (10-for-42 on the season). Given Illinois’ season-long struggles from deep, Underwood may be hesitant to put yet another below-average three-point shooter on the floor.
On the other hand, White is arguably Illinois' best slasher, and because the rest of the Illini aren't exactly lighting it up from outside, the Illini should naturally be attacking the rim more – which plays exactly to White’s strengths.
Regardless, with Morez Johnson Jr. out (broken wrist), White is expected to be needed against No. 11 Wisconsin tonight – a team he has had proven success against (White scored a season-high 23 points against the Badgers in December).
How exactly Underwood goes about reinserting White into the rotation remains to be seen, but the Illini will certainly need a stellar contribution from White to pull off the upset in Madison.