How to Watch Illinois Basketball vs UIC Exhibition Game

Illinois’ exhibition season got off to a quick start in Cincinnati back in mid-October. The Illini went on the road and knocked off the Bearcats 105-96 , showcasing their high-octane offense (along with their eye-averting defense).

Then Baylor, which was on the heels of knocking off preseason No. 1 Florida, came into Champaign and blitzed Illinois to the tune of 63 points in the first half. The Illini’s valiant comeback effort came up just short, and they limped away from the State Farm Center with a 95-91 loss, not to mention battered and bruised .

Previewing Illinois vs. UIC exhibition game

Mar 7, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; UIC Flames head coach Rob Ehsan reacts against the Drake Bulldogs during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, UIC has only Illinois on its exhibition schedule. The Flames, who trekked to the Missouri Valley championship game a season ago, are athletic, long and defensive-minded.

In the MVC preseason poll, UIC was picked third, behind Illinois State (No. 2) and Murray State (No. 1). Four Flames – Ahmad Henderson II, Andy Johnson, Rashund Washington Jr. and Mekhi Lowery – were named “Players to Watch” by the conference.

Henderson, a 5-foot-9 guard, is ultra-twitchy and can get two feet into the paint at will. He lived at the line over the past two seasons at UIC, shooting 100-plus free throws in both campaigns – he took 15 in a game on two separate occasions a season ago – and converting at an astronomically high clip (88.4 percent).

He can also get hot in a hurry from deep. It’ll be interesting to see how Illinois – a club that has been torched by guards in back to back exhibition outings – fares against Henderson.

Johnson, meanwhile, is a high-level shooter and solid slasher who can strain Illinois’ defense in a variety of ways. Washington, a springy 6-foot-5 guard, has an otherworldly motor and very well could have a field day on the offensive boards.

Speaking of dominance on the glass, Lowery should also have his way with Illinois on the boards – especially if the Ivisic twins are inactive or limited. Lowery, an uber-athletic 6-foot-7 senior, can give the Illini problems on both sides of the floor.

With his physical traits, hoops IQ and off-the-charts instincts, he’s an incredibly versatile defender – can essentially guard 1 through 5 – who can match up with just about anyone Illinois throws at him. On offense, he can play a point forward hybrid role that could give this Illini defense (which has struggled immensely in exhibition games) fits.

Mar 7, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; UIC Flames guard Mekhi Lowery (22) shoot the ball over Drake Bulldogs guard Eli Shetlar (10) during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also of note, the Flames added Gabe Cupps, an Ohio State transfer (previously Indiana), this offseason. Put plainly: UIC may be a mid-major club, but Illinois is going to be tested on Wednesday – especially on the glass and defensively.



Here’s more information about Friday's Illinois vs. UIC exhibition matchup:

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UIC Flames

Play with tenacity.



📅 Oct. 28

🆚 UIC (Exh.)

⏰ 7 pm CT

📍State Farm Center

📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/0F2RFshEip — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 27, 2026

What's the event?

No. 3 Illinois will face UIC for an exhibition matchup.

Where and when are Illinois and UIC playing?

State Farm Center in Champaign, on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. CT.

How to watch Illinois vs. UIC

Illinois vs. UIC will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

How to listen to Illinois vs. UIC

Local audio of the game can be heard on radio affiliates of the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM) and streamed at Fighting Illini Productions and the Varsity Network App .

What happened when Illinois last played UIC?

In 16 games between these two programs, Illinois is 14-2, with the most recent outing taking place on Dec. 12 of 2015. The Illini won that game 83-79, led by 22 points from Illinois great Malcolm Hill, along with 14 apiece from Kendrick Nunn and Michael Finke.

UIC has knocked Illinois off as recently as 2010 (a 57-54 loss for the Illini). Naturally, since this is an exhibition game, it won’t go into the official record books.