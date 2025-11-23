How to Watch Illinois Basketball vs. UT Rio Grande Valley (Game 7)
No. 8 Illinois (5-1) got back on the right side of the win column on Saturday afternoon, blasting a solid Long Island team 98-58, yet the Illini still failed to put together a full 40 minutes. Giving up 39 second-half points after holding the Sharks to just 19 in the first frame, the Illinois defense was again guilty of a lull – a weakness it can't afford in the weeks ahead.
While still marshaling everyone back to 100 percent (notably Tomislav Ivisic, Mihailo Petrovic and Brandon Lee), Illinois needs every opportunity for in-game reps that it can get ahead of a two-game stretch with UConn and Tennessee, which then sets the stage for a pair of Big Ten contests with Ohio State and Nebraska. This matchup with a strong mid-major in UT Rio Grande Valley will be the last chance for the Illini to put all the pieces together before showtime.
Here's more information on Monday's non-conference showdown in Champaign:
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley (2-3)
- What: Home non-conference matchup
- When: Monday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
- Where: State Farm Center, Champaign
- TV/streaming: Big Ten
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last week: Illinois fell to No. 11 Alabama at the United Center in Chicago, battling until the final buzzer before ultimately coming up short 90-86. Then the Illini took down Long Island 98-58 in Champaign on Saturday. Meanwhile, UT Rio Grande Valley cruised past Southwestern Adventist 110-53 and then fell 74-67 against Missouri State.
- Series history: Illinois is 5-0 against UT Rio Grande Valley all time. The two programs last met in 2021. The Illini won that high-scoring affair 94-85.
What to know about UT Rio Grande Valley
After surpassing the .500 mark for the first time since 2018 last season (16-15), UTRGV is officially in the midst of a new era. This season, the Vaqueros are led by an uber-talented guard in Marvin McGhee III, who is averaging 15.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.0 percent from long range.
The rest of the squad is following his lead, shooting a scorching-hot 43.2 percent from deep while connecting on 10.8 per outing. A high-scoring club that puts up 83.6 points per game, UTRGV likes to get up and down – and few college basketball teams share the ball as effectively as the Vaqueros, who are averaging 17.6 assists per game. The Illini won't want to risk sleepwalking through this one.