3 Big Takeaways From Illinois Basketball's Win Over Oregon
If the Illinois basketball squad was in any way intimidated by the football program's first foray into Big Ten play on the West Coast a couple months back, it didn't show Thursday. Perhaps the circumstances and stakes were just different enough, but it had to have been on the minds of some fans when the Illini hoopers visited Eugene to take on a highly ranked Oregon outfit:
Not again.
But in this case, No. 22 Illinois (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten) flipped the script, delivering rather than absorbing the blowout defeat, pounding No. 9 Oregon (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) into submission 109-77 for the widest victory over a top-10 team in NCAA history. It was, if not revelatory, certainly highly informative. So what did we learn (aside from the foolishness of trying to draw too many parallels across sports)? Read on:
1. It takes a village
Six Illini scored in double figures against the Ducks – and nowhere among them was Tomislav Ivisic, Will Riley or Morez Johnson Jr. Tre White, Illinois' fifth-leading scorer, paced the team with 20 points. Ben Humrichous, who had been limited to single-digit scoring in eight straight games, exploded for 18. Jake Davis scored 12 like he was falling out of bed. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn's 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting was brilliant, but practically an afterthought given all the individual storylines.
The Illini – and anyone paying attention to them – have known for some time now the depth of this team. But what they seem to be figuring out in real time is how their considerable individual talents can amplify those around them, and vice versa. Coach Brad Underwood and the players themselves have talked often about the lack of ego in the locker room, but more than just leading with selflessness, the Illini appear to be maturing at warp speed based on their trust in and perception of one another's abilities.
From the start, they had the attitude. What we're seeing now is an understanding. If the Illini don't already know just how good they can be, they will find out soon enough.
2. The Illini can win without KJ
On Thursday night's broadcast, FS1 analyst Casey Jacobsen made a comment near the end of the first half alluding to freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis' near absence to that point: zero points on 0-for-3 shooting to go with no rebounds and only one assist in seven foul-plagued minutes. He quickly offered a caveat, noting that he wasn't suggesting that the Illini were better off without Jakucionis.
Yet both things can be true. Illinois most certainly is a better team with KJ in the fold – a point that should go without saying. At the same time, the Illini built a 45-38 halftime lead against the No. 9 team in the country on its home floor while getting almost zilch from Jackucionis. That's a good thing – especially when he comes roaring back in the second half to help really pour it on the Ducks. In any case, the Illini will be better collectively for having proven they can not only stay afloat but thrive with or without the benefit of their star point guard's best.
3. Morez Johnson Jr. will be the gift that keeps giving
Freshmen Jakucionis, Ivisic (technically a sophomore, but in his first college year) and even a cooled-off Riley continue to get more attention, but Johnson may wind up paying more on-court dividends for the Illini than all of them.
The reality of modern college hoops suggests that Champaign will be a one-year way station for Jakucionis, and perhaps for Riley and Ivisic, too. Based on their current trajectories, none of them should be expected to be wearing orange and blue beyond a second season. But Johnson is running his own race.
A hulking 6-foot-9 physical force, Johnson combines muscular interior post defense, surprising athleticism and mobility for his size and excellent shot-blocking instincts and timing. But his defense is much further ahead than his offense, and he won't be ready for the pro game until he develops a go-to package around the rim and develops reliable range on his jumper. That will most certainly take time – time that should keep Johnson in an Illini uniform until his junior (and possibly senior) seasons.
In the meantime, Johnson has played a significant role in transforming Illinois into one of the best rebounding and defensive teams in the country. For now, he is averaging just 14.3 minutes per game, but as he grows his offensive repertoire and learns to avoid foul trouble, that figure could nearly double – and set him up to become a rock the Illini can build a defense around over the next few years.