Illinois Basketball 2024-2025 Scouting Reports: Kasparas Jakucionis
Every day over the two weeks leading up to Illinois' Nov. 4 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report highlighting each Illini player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the eighth of 14, we shine a light on guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
Wednesday: Morez Johnson Jr.
More Illini scouting reports
- F Carey Booth
- G Kylan Boswell
- F Jake Davis
- G Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
- F Ben Humrichous
- C Tomislav Ivisic
- F Jason Jakstys
Where he's from
Jakucionis, from Vilnius, Lithuania, has already played – and excelled – at some of the highest levels of international basketball. In addition to representing Lithuania in the FIBA U16 and U18 European Championships, he made his debut in Spain's Liga ACB for Barcelona at age 16 and has already more than measured up to U.S. peers in settings such as the Adidas Next Generation tournament and Nike Hoop Summit.
What he's done
Pick your league, tournament, camp or competition, and Jakucionis has probably already sliced it up. He was a force on Barcelona's second team in 2023-24 (19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game), led the Adidas Next Generation tournament in assists (9.0 per game) and averaged 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists at the U18 European Championship over the summer.
How he helps
Jakucionis, who only turned 18 in May, is a precocious ball-handler, penetrator and passer, and his finishing and shooting abilities – while not yet quite at the same level – are good enough to have landed him high on the lists of NBA Draft experts. Although it may be a one-and-done situation in Orange and Blue for Jakucionis, his combination of size, scoring and brilliant facilitation skills could make him an ideal fit on a roster loaded with talent but in need of an organizing offensive force.
What they're saying
"His upbringing in the game is well beyond his years," Illini coach Brad Underwood said of Jakucionis on the team's media day. "His coaching to this point has been exceptional. He's very, very high IQ – he sees things ahead. He's immersed in film. I think that his passion, his happy place, is truly on the court practicing and working." Sounds like Underwood's kind of dude.
For his own part, Jakucionis is already learning to talk the talk of a big man on campus: "We’re trying to win. And that’s what we’re trying to do every day – to win, and to go to San Antonio." Either that or he just remembers the Alamo.
What we expect
To some, the Final Four – yes, in San Antonio – will seem a tad ambitious for Illinois in 2024-25. But Jakucionis doesn't have time to waste, and if any one-season-only squad of portal mercenaries and NBA stopovers can get it done, it could be these Illini. Jakucionis has the ability to lead Illinois (and perhaps the Big Ten) in assists, and he'll be an elite rebounder at his position and a well-rounded double-digit scorer. Whether he's the kind of next-level point guard who can pull this group together in just a few months for a tournament run remains to be seen. But it's gonna be fun to watch.