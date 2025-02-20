How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. Duke (Game 28)
How to Watch
Illinois (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) vs. No. 3 Duke (23-3, 15-1 ACC)
Day and time: Saturday (Feb. 22) at 7 p.m. CT
Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City
TV: FOX
Stream: N/A
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372
Odds and Ends
Illinois vs. Duke all time: Duke leads the series 5-3
Streak: Illinois has won one in a row against Duke
Last meeting: Illinois 83, Duke 68 (Dec. 8, 2020, Durham, North Carolina)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 8.2
Duke ranks 10th in the nation in rebounding margin (plus-8.2), and under normal circumstances that wouldn't be a great concern for an Illinois squad that until recently had led all Division I schools in that category.
But circumstances are far from normal. With forward Morez Johnson Jr. out because of a broken wrist, the Illini are missing 6.6 rebounds per game. Toss in the stomach-bug and ankle issues of center Tomislav Ivisic (8.3 rebounds per game) that have prevented him from playing at full capacity, and Illinois could be in line for a miserable night on the glass. At Wisconsin on Tuesday, in their first game without Johnson and with Ivisic operating at half-speed, the Illini were blown out on the boards (39-30) and the scoreboard (95-74).
Matched up with a Blue Devils starting five who all stand 6-foot-6 or taller, the Illini are clearly going to need a massive showing on the boards from their guards and wings to have any chance at keeping Duke from feasting on the offensive glass.
Quick tips:
- After Wisconsin buried 41.7 percent of its triples on Tuesday, the Illini have now allowed six straight opponents to shoot 37.5 percent or better from long distance. That bodes poorly against a Blue Devils squad that rates as the nation’s 24th-best three-point shooting team by percentage (37.9).
- Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists – which makes him the frontrunner to win this season's Naismith Player of the Year award. With proven struggles against high-level wings – Wisconsin’s John Tonje just scored 31 points on Tuesday – the Illini need to roll out their best defensive scheme (and performance) of the season to prevent Flagg from single-handedly running them out of New York City.
Illinois on SI Prediction
Hampered by injuries and sickness, Illinois has lost back-to-back contests and heads into Madison Square Garden at its lowest point of the season.
Duke, on the other hand, has won 19 of its last 20 and is operating at full capacity, having won its last three games by 18 or more.
Led by college basketball’s premier talent in Flagg, and with a formidable supporting cast featuring unparalleled size and length, as well as excellent shooting, the Blue Devils have a legitimate case for boasting the best offense in the country. On the other end, they have KenPom’s fourth-ranked defense (based on efficiency). A complete team on both sides of the court, Duke has all the tools to make a deep run in the postseason and cut down the nets in San Antonio. Taking on a stumbling, unhealthy Illini squad that will need to deliver its best shooting performance of the season (plus enjoy a little luck) just to compete, Duke seems poised to cruise to victory at the Garden.