How to Watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament

The way ninth-ranked Illinois has been talked about and considering how plucky Wisconsin has been regarded all season, you would think Friday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals matchup of the teams had pretty much already written its own ending: The Badgers had a good run and could be a tough out in the NCAA Tournament. The Ilini move on to an epic rematch with Michigan in the semis.



If only it could be that easy for Illinois.

Since Wisconsin's Nick Boyd and John Blackwell took apart the Illini in Champaign in a Feb. 10 overtime upset, Illinois is just 4-2, with holes-exposing losses to UCLA and the Wolverines. The Badgers, by contrast, are 6-2 – but with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Purdue during that stretch. On Wednesday, Blackwell and Boyd struck again, combining for 57 points to lead Wisconsin past Washington, 85-82, in the conference tourney.

John Blackwell broke John Tonje's single game #B1GMBBT scoring record with this shot in today's win over Washington (34 PTS)

That isn't to say the fifth-seeded Badgers (23-9) are superior to the fourth-seeded Illini (24-7), or that they even have the number of their neighbors to the south. But literally all the indicators point to very little separating these teams, meaning any focus pulled away from Friday toward a potential Illinois-Michigan showdown could prevent it from ever happening. The Illini have more than enough challenge in the Badgers to make the mistake of looking ahead too early.

Here’s more information about Friday's semifinal matchup:

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers

📆 March 13

🏆 Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

🆚 [5] Wisconsin

⏰ Approx. 1:30 p.m. CT

📍 United Center

March 13
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals
[5] Wisconsin
Approx. 1:30 p.m. CT
United Center
Big Ten Network

What's the event?

No. 4 seed Illinois (24-7) will face No. 5 seed Wisconsin (23-9) in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Where and when are they playing?

The United Center in Chicago, on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT (25 minutes after the end of Michigan-Ohio State in the day's tournament's first quarterfinals game).

How to watch

Illinois vs. Wisconsin will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network (BTN).

How to listen

Audio of the game can be heard on radio affiliates of the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM) and streamed at Fighting Illini Productions and the Varsity Network App .

What happened when Illinois last played Wisconsin?

It wasn't the Illini's finest hour. Coming off a draining 85-82 overtime loss to Michigan State in East Lansing, Illinois returned to Champaign to regroup against what was expected to be a good but beatable Wisconsin squad. Instead, Badgers guards Nick Boyd and John Blackwell diced up the Illini defense, UW held its own on the boards and Illinois had a terrible night at the free-throw line. It added up to the Illini's first two-game losing streak of the season and a minor crisis of confidence for a team that was being discussed as a potential national title contender.

What has changed since then?

If anything, since Wisconsin's February upending of Illinois in Champaign, the Badgers have only grown more dangerous – and the Illini may have strayed further from the answer needed to solve them.

Blackwell and Boyd combined for a blistering 11-for-18 shooting from three-point range in the win over Washington, and without an adjustment on the part of the Illini, they may get plenty of makeable looks Friday, too. Illinois' philosophy entering the season was to run everyone off the three-point line, but lately coach Brad Underwood's philosophy has been to concede more room on the perimeter if it means locking opponents down in the paint. That approach may work across the length of a season, but it could get the Illini scorched – and sent home from Chicago in an ignominious one-and-done.