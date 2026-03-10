Big Ten Tournament Predictions: Can Illinois Win It, or Is Michigan Invincible?
The Big Ten Tournament isn’t exactly the calm before the storm, but it certainly doesn’t bring the buzz that the NCAA Tournament does. That said, it’s an opportunity for teams to build momentum, put the finishing touches on any potential final schematic changes and, ideally, earn some bragging rights over the rest of the league.
And, of course, for the squads on the bubble or likely left off the Big Dance card altogether, it’s a chance to punch their ticket through an automatic bid. (Notably, it’s a rare occurrence for a team not expecting to receive an at-large bid to win the league tournament in the loaded Big Ten.)
The conference tournament action tips off on Tuesday. Here’s our entire round-by-round projections:
Big Ten Tournament first-round predictions
No. 16 Oregon vs. No. 17 Maryland
The pick: Oregon. After sputtering through nearly its entire campaign, Oregon has recently hit a groove … maybe. The Ducks have won three of their past five – including a massive home victory over Wisconsin – and should carry that momentum into Chicago.
No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 18 Penn State
The pick: Northwestern. Star forward Nick Martinelli has scored 20 or more in five straight outings. Also, the Wildcats have one double-digit triumph in league play – and guess who it came against? Penn State.
Big Ten Tournament second-round predictions
No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 16 Oregon
The pick: Iowa. The Ducks’ recent momentum is only going to carry them so far. To be exact, until they meet the Hawkeyes, whom we expect to end their three-game skid (including two heartbreaker losses against Michigan and Nebraska).
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 USC
The pick: Washington. The Huskies swept the season series against USC, and the Trojans have also lost their go-to option (Chad Baker-Mazara). It’s difficult to beat a team three times in one season, but there’s no reason to believe Washington won’t do exactly that on Wednesday.
No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 15 Northwestern
The pick: Northwestern. The Wildcats’ escape in Bloomington was a hot topic just weeks ago (clear missed call on a late three-pointer from Indiana), but they will put any questions to rest with an early-tournament upset over Indiana.
No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Rutgers
The pick: Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are a thoroughly confusing squad. One thing is certain, though: Niko Medved can really coach. Expect Minnesota to advance to the third round for a matchup with UCLA.
Big Ten Tournament third-round predictions
No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Iowa
The pick: Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been rolling of late, and they should manage to slip past a feisty Hawkeyes team, which seems to find a way to stick around in every game.
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Washington
The pick: Washington. The Huskies were just buried by Wisconsin, but the Badgers also hit 17 threes, which they followed up with 13 long-range bombs against Maryland and 18 at Purdue. That fire can't burn forever for Wisconsin, and we’ve seen what happens when it dwindles even slightly (lost by 14 at Oregon a few games ago).
No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 15 Northwestern
The pick: Purdue. The Wildcats are making it tough not to ride with them after they took the Boilermakers down to the wire and arguably controlled the contest in Evanston less than a week ago. Nevertheless, the talent disparity is too glaring to overlook.
No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Minnesota
The pick: UCLA. Mick Cronin’s club recently fell at Minnesota, but it took a scorching-hot shooting performance from the Golden Gophers to stave off the Bruins. Expect UCLA to get its revenge in the conference tournament.
Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals predictions
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 Ohio State
The pick: Michigan. Past Big Ten Tournament history hasn’t been kind to one seeds, but the Wolverines aren’t the typical one seed. Dusty May’s crew should cruise past Ohio State.
No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 12 Washington
The pick: Illinois. The Huskies, who are fairly athletic and fantastic on the offensive glass, are capable of giving the Illini some problems (as they did in the regular-season matchup) – but none that will prove to be fatal.
No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 7 Purdue
The pick: Purdue. We keep waiting for the ball to drop. For the switch to flip. When are we going to see the Boilermakers squad we expected? We’re going to say right here, against the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten Tournament quarters.
No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 6 UCLA
The pick: UCLA. The Spartans may have blasted the Bruins in East Lansing a few weeks ago, but UCLA has been a different team since that loss. Remember: the Bruins were No. 12 in the preseason AP poll. They have the talent (and coaching) to play with, and beat, anyone – and they have been doing a lot of the latter recently.
Big Ten Tournament semifinals predictions
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Illinois
The pick: Michigan. Sometimes we can be prone to overthinking things, so let's simplify it: The Wolverines just definitively showed exactly what they can do to the Illini (in Champaign, mind you), so why wouldn’t they be likely to deliver the same result?
No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 7 Purdue
The pick: Purdue. After falling on a late-game bucket in Los Angeles earlier this season, the Boilermakers are seeking their get-back – and we expect them to have the opportunity in Chicago. A cinematic duel between lead guards Donovan Dent (UCLA) and Braden Smith (Purdue) should decide this one.
Big Ten Tournament championship prediction
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue
The Illinois on SI pick: Michigan. The Wolverines tend to really get up for marquee matchups. The closest game in their potential Big Ten Tournament title run may come in the quarterfinals. As they did in West Lafayette a few weeks ago, the Wolverines should be expected to have their way with the Boilermakers.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf