Illinois Basketball 2024-2025 Scouting Reports: Morez Johnson Jr.
Every day over the two weeks leading up to Illinois' Nov. 4 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report highlighting each Illini player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the ninth of 14, we shine a light on forward Morez Johnson Jr.
Where he’s from
Johnson is originally from Riverdale, Illinois, but he moved around the Chicago area during high school, playing his first three years at St. Rita before finishing up at Thornton. He played AAU on the EYBL circuit, suiting up for MeanStreets, a storied Chicago program that has served as a launching pad for future pros Derrick Rose and Anthony Davis.
What he’s done
Where to begin with Johnson's high school accolades? He checked off about every box that exists for a prep baller in Illinois – Mr. Basketball, Gatorade Player of the Year, No. 1-ranked player. In a state known for its high school hoops, Johnson was in a league of his own. A dominant interior force, he averaged 17.2 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 2.4 steals. Johnson wrapped up his prep career ranked as the No. 29 player in the nation, according to ESPN.
How he helps
Athletic, lengthy, physical – all excited terms used to describe some of basketball's best bigs, but rarely can they all be applied to one player, especially one so young. That's Johnson, who is built like a nest of cobras and offers a skillset the Illini haven’t seen in a frontcourt player in a long time. Defensively, he can erase shots around the rim and create havoc and deflections from end to end and corner to corner. Offensively, Johnson can face-up, will provide second-chance opportunities and has elite finishing potential from the dunker spot.
What they’re saying
He isn't the only teammate who stands a bit in awe of so much athleticism in such a big package, but Tre White, when asked who Illinois' best dunker is, responded, “Rez is up there. He’s a monster, bro. I feel like y'all gonna see, but he’s a monster. It’s crazy. He hasn’t even tapped into his real [potential], you know?”
What we expect
Lots of freshman bigs arrive in the Big Ten and lack the physical maturity to compete initially. At 6-foot-9 and a wiry-strong 255 pounds, Johnson may buck that trend. We saw it firsthand in Illinois’ exhibition game against No. 24 Ole Miss when Johnson put up seven points and six rebounds in 13 short minutes, highlighted by two monster dunks.
Johnson’s playing time hinges somewhat on the ultimate outcome of Tomislav Ivisic’s eligibility, but at the very least, he's likely to be one of the first Illini off the bench most games and play an important role in Brad Underwood’s second unit. Until he carves out more minutes and refines his offensive skill set, Johnson can still be a true impact player as a rim protector, rebounder, rim runner and lob threat for an Illinois squad that plans to get up and down.