Illinois vs Wisconsin Women's Basketball: TV Channel and Tip-Off Time

A young Illinois women's basketball program will try to make its March statement in Indianapolis, where the Illini open the Big Ten Tournament against a team it easily handled last month. With no seniors in the core rotation and plenty of players getting their first true taste of win-or-go-home basketball, this week is as much about growth as it is about results.

Illinois has shown enough all season to inspire belief that it can make some noise in the postseason. The first step comes against Wisconsin, and although the Illini beat the Badgers by 32 at home on Feb. 11, neutral-site tournament games are often a different animal.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Women's Basketball: TV Channel, Tip-Off Time, and How to Stream

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (19-10, 9-9 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (13-16, 5-13 Big Ten)

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois went 0-2 last week, dropping close games to Iowa and Minnesota. The Badgers also went 0-2, falling to UCLA and Iowa to end the regular season.

Illinois went 0-2 last week, dropping close games to Iowa and Minnesota. The Badgers also went 0-2, falling to UCLA and Iowa to end the regular season. Series history: Illinois is 43-43 all-time against the Badgers. They took down Wisconsin earlier this season 92-60 in Champaign.

What to know about Wisconsin

Wisconsin enters Indianapolis at about as low a point as any team in the bracket. The Badgers were one of the Big Ten’s worst teams all season, finishing 15th in the conference standings, and they bring a nine-game losing streak into the tournament.



It’s the kind of skid that can sap confidence and energy – but it can also make a team dangerous if it plays loose and with nothing to lose. Illinois can’t afford to let Wisconsin hang around long enough to believe in itself.

The headliner for Wisconsin is senior guard Destiny Howell, the Badgers’ leading scorer at 14.1 points per game. If the Badgers are going to make this uncomfortable, it likely starts with Howell getting downhill, getting to the line or finding a rhythm early from the perimeter.



Illinois’ game plan should be simple: keep Howell from controlling the tempo, limit easy looks in transition, and force Wisconsin into tough, late-clock possessions.

For Illinois, this is a game it must win. As it stands, the Illini's regular-season resume may not be worthy of an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. They need to bring their defensive focus, win the rebounding battle, and play with the urgency that comes with knowing one bad night can end the season.