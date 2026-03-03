How to Watch No. 11 Illinois vs. Oregon: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

To this point in the 2025-26 season, Illinois has – almost without fail – beaten the teams it was supposed to. Now that a Big Ten regular-season championship is no longer on the table, the No. 11 Illini (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten) should have two immediate goals: 1) a conference tournament title and 2) to maintain positioning as a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

A matchup against Oregon (11-18, 4-14) on Tuesday in Champaign (8 p.m. CT, NBCSN and Peacock) might seem to be a foregone conclusion, but the Illini must remember that the Ducks aren't just another checkpoint to breeze through on their way to achieving their dual missions – they are part of it.

And that's definitely the case now, as Oregon appears to be rounding into the. kind of shape Big Ten observers expected for it in the preseason. Injuries and the early tailspin that followed left the Ducks bottom-feeding into February, but they recently went on a stretch of three wins in four games – including a road win over USC and a big upset of Wisconsin. It would be a mistake for the Illini to pencil in this win ahead of Tuesday evening.

Here’s more information about Illinois' Senior Night and final game of the season at the State Farm Center:

Last week: Illinois isn't quite reeling, but it has last four of its past six games after meekly bowing out of last Friday's monster home matchup against Michigan, which won 84-70. For its part, Oregon is tantalizingly close to mounting a late-season rally after knocking off the Badgers in Eugene and then coming up just short against Northwestern in Evanston. The Ducks are a bucket away from having won four of five.

Series history: In the teams' limited all-time series, the Illini lead 5-2 – including last season's 109-77 beatdown at Oregon. The Ducks won the previous two meetings, back in 2013 and 2014.

What to know about Oregon

The return to health of center Nate Bittle – who missed several weeks because of a foot and ankle injury – has buoyed the Ducks. Their 10-game losing streak was overlapped by Bittle's five-game absence, but he has helped (more or less) stabilize Oregon's attack down the stretch as it readies for a Big Teb Tournament where it hopes to sneak up on some higher seeds.