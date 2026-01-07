How to Watch No. 16 Illinois vs. Rutgers: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

A three-game winning streak and several recent performances that undeniably fit into the category of "complete game," No. 16 Illinois (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) appears to be gathering steam and ready to fulfill some of the headiest preseason predictions for its 2025-26 season.

Then again, we've seen other, similarly built clubs during the Brad Underwood era show flashes of greatness, only to spit the bit against a lesser opponent when the Illini let down their guard or failed to muster an appropriate level of interest. But that was then, so we'll give this group the benefit of the doubt as they head into Tuesday's home game against Rutgers (7:30 p.m. CT, BTN) and a chance to feast on the soft and gooey portion of the Big Ten schedule.

But if Illinois doesn't use this time to address some of its lingering issues – helping its big man achieve lift-off and hammering out any remaining defensive flaws , for instance – it won't be steeled to bite down on the conference's rusty nails (Michigan, Purdue and Michigan State, among others). Playing with their food on Tuesday shouldn't be an option for the Illini, who need to become alpha predators over the next few weeks.

Here’s more information on Illinois' home game against Rutgers:

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Back defending State Farm.



🆚 Rutgers

⏰ 7:30 p.m. CT

📍State Farm Center

📺 BTN

🎟️ https://t.co/SZjrVHwXdU pic.twitter.com/2NGeDrbQcv — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 7, 2026

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3)

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3) What: Big Ten matchup

Big Ten matchup When: Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT Where: The State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

The State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois TV/streaming: BTN

BTN Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); ; Last week: Illinois didn't appear to be at their best against Penn State on Saturday, but given that the teams played at The Palestra in Philadelphia and the Nittany Lions just gave No. 2 Michigan all it could handle in a two-point loss, a 73-65 Illini win doesn't look too shabby in retrospect. For its part, Rutgers followed an 80-73 loss to Ohio State at home last Friday with an 88-85 "upset" of Oregon in Piscataway. (Bear in mind, the Ducks came in at 8-6 and 1-5 away from their home court this season.)

Illinois didn't appear to be at their best against Penn State on Saturday, but given that the teams played at The Palestra in Philadelphia and the Nittany Lions just gave No. 2 Michigan all it could handle in a two-point loss, a 73-65 Illini win doesn't look too shabby in retrospect. For its part, Rutgers followed an 80-73 loss to Ohio State at home last Friday with an 88-85 "upset" of Oregon in Piscataway. (Bear in mind, the Ducks came in at 8-6 and 1-5 away from their home court this season.) Series history: The Illini lead the all-time series against the Scarlet Knights 13-5, but Rutgers won the teams' most recent meeting, 82-73, when Illinois visited Jersey's Mikes Arena in Piscataway last Feb. 5. But the Illini have yet to drop a home game in the series in eight meetings in Champaign.

What to know about Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights have to feel a little stung by the results of their recent talent-acquisition efforts. Guard Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey put together individual seasons that launched both of them into the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft, yet Rutgers' collective efforts led to a 15-17 season and a postseason that was practically over before it started – a first-round bouncing from the Big Ten Tournament.

Too many to choose from! 👀 pic.twitter.com/8mOohxijnw — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) January 7, 2026