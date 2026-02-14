How to Watch No. 8 Illinois vs. Indiana: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

It's put-up-or-shut-up time for No. 8 Illinois, which was talked up as a national title contender during a 12-game winning streak when it appeared virtually invincible but has lately shown cracks in the foundation. The Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) were vulnerable in an 85-82 overtime loss at Michigan State, under some of the worst of circumstances, then seemed almost bored back home in another overtime loss, this time to Wisconsin.

Sunday's matchup against Indiana (17-8, 8-6) is the spitting image of the Badgers game – a semi-forgotten second-tier conference team that has suddenly hit its stride and seemingly has the tools to upend Illinois if it fails to engage. Lamar Wilkerson is an explosive scorer (21.2 points per game) surrounded by three-point threats, and coach Darian DeVries is pushing all the right buttons in the Hoosiers' recent run of five wins in six games.

The scuttlebutt going into the game says that much hinges on the potential returns of Kylan Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic , but if coach Brad Underwood is waiting for personnel to cure what currently ails his Illini, he won't like what the Hoosiers – battling for NCAA Tournament status – are capable of showing him.



Here’s more information about Illinois' home matchup with Indiana on Sunday:

How to watch No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Come and stay loud.



📅 Feb. 15

🆚 Indiana

⏰ 12 p.m. CT

📍State Farm Center

📺 CBS

Illinois Fighting Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (17-8, 8-6)

Big Ten matchup

Sunday, Feb. 15 at noon CT

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

CBS

Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); ; Last week: Illinois has lost two games in a row for the first time all season, falling just short in an 85-82 overtime battle at Michigan State and then failing to meet the moment in a 92-90 OT letdown at home against Wisconsin. By contrast, in two home games in the past eight days, Indiana knocked off the Badgers 78-77 in overtime and hammered Oregon, 92-74.

Illinois has lost two games in a row for the first time all season, falling just short in an 85-82 overtime battle at Michigan State and then failing to meet the moment in a 92-90 OT letdown at home against Wisconsin. By contrast, in two home games in the past eight days, Indiana knocked off the Badgers 78-77 in overtime and hammered Oregon, 92-74. Series history: In one of the most competitive all-time series in Big Ten competition, the Hoosiers lead the Illini 96-93, dating back to their first meeting in 1906. Most recently, Illinois handled Indiana 94-69 last Jan. 14 in Bloomington.

What to know about Indiana

It's never just the one thing. Basketball is the world's gnarliest Rubik's cube – a many-faceted puzzle that, in the process of solving one side, can leave another in a jumbled mess. Good health will undeniably help the Illini, but the greater issues at the moment are attention to detail, sharp communication and effort (especially on the boards). Even if Boswell and Stojakovic return to help lock up Wilkerson, Illinois can't fall asleep on shooters Nick Dorn and Tucker DeVries. (For more on the Hoosiers check out Illinois on SI's First Look at Indiana .)

John Blackwell extends the @BadgerMBB lead 😤



Giving up a handful of threes in order to throttle everything inside the arc – Underwood's new m.o. – doesn't mean allowing unlimited open looks to opposing snipers. But if the Illini strike a balance and have their heads on straight for this one, they should get back in the win column.