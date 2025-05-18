Illinois Basketball Receives Surprising 2024-25 Season Grade From ESPN
The standard has been set. Over just the past five seasons, Illinois has won a Big Ten regular season title, two conference tournament championships, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and made an Elite Eight run.
In half a decade, Ayo Dosunmu was an All-American, Kofi Cockburn was a two-time All-American and Terrence Shannon Jr. put together one of the best single seasons in program history.
Last season, the Illini were a middling Big Ten team (finished seventh in the conference) and landed a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament (meh) before falling flat in the second round of the Big Dance.
After all that recent success, last season felt like a letdown to many. But, as always, perspective is key – and ESPN’s Myron Medcalf offered it to Illini fans:
“Brad Underwood had to replace the top eight scorers from an Illinois team that made an Elite Eight Run in 2024 … but Underwood soared with a masterful rebuild in 2024-2025.”
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn – who averaged just 4.3 points per game during his two-year stint in Champaign – was the team's only active returner (Ty Rodgers redshirted) from the 2023-2024 squad, yet the Illini still put together a 20-win campaign.
Medcalf also noted the quality of Illinois’ wins:
“The Illini earned 11 wins over top-50 KenPom opponents under challenging circumstances.”
With final grades being released around college campuses across the country – including at Illinois (officially released on May 24 for interested parties) – Medcalf handed out a grade of his own, and Illinois can lay claim to a 4.0 GPA after earning top honors with an A.
Other Big Ten teams that earned an A grade from ESPN for the 2024-25 season:
Maryland
Michigan
Michigan State
Wisconsin