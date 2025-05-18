Illini now

Illinois Basketball Receives Surprising 2024-25 Season Grade From ESPN

ESPN's Myron Medcalf took a trip down memory lane to grade each Big Ten team's season – including Illinois'

Jackson Langendorf

Dec 6, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) defends Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) defends Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The standard has been set. Over just the past five seasons, Illinois has won a Big Ten regular season title, two conference tournament championships, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and made an Elite Eight run.

In half a decade, Ayo Dosunmu was an All-American, Kofi Cockburn was a two-time All-American and Terrence Shannon Jr. put together one of the best single seasons in program history.

Last season, the Illini were a middling Big Ten team (finished seventh in the conference) and landed a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament (meh) before falling flat in the second round of the Big Dance.

After all that recent success, last season felt like a letdown to many. But, as always, perspective is key – and ESPN’s Myron Medcalf offered it to Illini fans:

“Brad Underwood had to replace the top eight scorers from an Illinois team that made an Elite Eight Run in 2024 … but Underwood soared with a masterful rebuild in 2024-2025.”

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn – who averaged just 4.3 points per game during his two-year stint in Champaign – was the team's only active returner (Ty Rodgers redshirted) from the 2023-2024 squad, yet the Illini still put together a 20-win campaign. 

Medcalf also noted the quality of Illinois’ wins:

“The Illini earned 11 wins over top-50 KenPom opponents under challenging circumstances.”

With final grades being released around college campuses across the country – including at Illinois (officially released on May 24 for interested parties) – Medcalf handed out a grade of his own, and Illinois can lay claim to a 4.0 GPA after earning top honors with an A.

Other Big Ten teams that earned an A grade from ESPN for the 2024-25 season:

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Wisconsin

