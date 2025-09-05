Illinois Basketball Guard Andrej Stojakovic Injures Knee: What to Know
Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic, a junior transfer from Cal, was expected to officially take the floor for the Illini for the first time next month, in the team's Oct. 19 season opener against Illinois State. But that timeline – and possibly Stojakovic's full range of abilities – may now be compromised.
As reported by the News Gazette's Scott Richey on Thursday, Stojakovic is nursing a knee sprain that has kept him out of unofficial team workouts. There is no timetable for his return, Richey wrote, and thus no indication whether Stojakovic will be ready to go when practice begins in two weeks (Sept. 22) or even when the Illini host the Redbirds at State Farm Center six weeks from now.
What are Illinois' options if Andrej Stojakovic misses time?
The small forward and shooting guard spots for Illinois are roughly interchangeable wing positions, which gives the Illini a bit of flexibility and cushion at either. But the Illini are already missing injured swingman Ty Rodgers, and losing the 6-foot-7 Stojakovic would be a major blow to the team's talent, depth and ability to guard and rebound at the 3 – to say nothing of the fact that Stojakovic, who averaged 17.9 points per game last year at Cal, projects as Illinois' leading scorer in 2025-26.
Junior small forward Jake Davis is an experienced, steady hand, but he serves best in a reserve role. Graduate Ben Humrichous could theoretically slide down to the 3 in a pinch and give the Illini the rebounding and shooting coach Brad Underwood prioritizes, but the team would lose a lot of athleticism and ability to guard quicker wings on the perimeter. Underwood has offered glowing praise of freshman guards Keaton Wagler and Brandon Lee, but both are, after all, freshmen.
Andrej Stojakovic's injury outlook
Richey reported that Illinois is taking it slow with Stojakovic's recovery in "an abundance of caution," which makes perfect sense at this stage. The Illini should be able to stroll through their early schedule, and could even afford to live with the results of a Nov. 11 home matchup against Texas Tech without Stojakovic to ensure his full health and long-term availability. Aside from the chemistry-building component Illinois will miss in Stojakovic's absence, Underwood can afford to wait.
If Stojakovic's sprain were severe, the program likely would have let on more by now. Otherwise, even a moderate Grade 2 knee sprain typically requires only a few weeks of recovery. (And Stojakovic walked to and stood at the podium seemingly without trouble at the C-U Kiwanis Club event on Wednesday, when Underwood disclosed the injury.)
In all likelihood, Stojakovic's injury will turn out to be a faint and soon-to-be-forgotten blip on the radar of Illinois' upcoming season. But it's a reminder of how delicate team-building and roster balance can be even for a program that is expected to contend for a Big Ten title.