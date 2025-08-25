Illinois Basketball's Andrej Stojakovic Ranked Top-Five True Wing by CBS Sports
After all the uncertainties involving the addition of international recruit Mihailo Petrovic, along with some question marks surrounding fellow overseas signee David Mirkovic's arrival in Champaign, the rest of Illinois’ roster seemed to slip under the radar throughout the summer.
That said, there were certainly some headlines dominated by the Ivisic twins (Tomislav and Zvonimir) and Yoda-like strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, but the remainder of the Illini crew had an all-around quiet offseason – and that included Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic.
Yet Stojakovic hasn’t been forgotten by college basketball’s finest minds, as CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter ranked the top five true wings in the country – a list on which Stojakovic landed at No. 5.
Andrej Stojakovic’s 2024 and more
After a freshman campaign at Stanford in which Stojakovic, a 6-foot-7 wing, put up 7.8 points per game, he transferred to Cal and took a massive step forward. He poured in 17.9 points per game last year as a sophomore, knocking down 1.4 threes per outing (at a mediocre 31.8 percent clip), while showcasing his excellent downhill ability.
A unique player, Stojakovic has just enough length, athleticism and craftiness to get to the rack and finish at a high rate. Although he isn’t exactly the awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping highlight-reel machine that, say, former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. was, Stojakovic can make a case for being nearly as potent on the drive. (Now all he needs is the long-distance consistency to elevate his game to a different level.)
Trotter’s take
In the eyes of Trotter, Stojakovic is seen as a “slippery driver” who puts “a ton of pressure on the rim." But because Illinois' offense is loaded with weapons, Trotter expects Stojakovic’s production to drop off a bit – though he still foresees him potentially scoring in the neighborhood of 15 points per game.
Similar to our own projections here at Illinois on SI, Trotter predicts Stojakovic to have a big season if he can boost his numbers from long range, along with his defense.
True wings ranked above Stojakovic (per CBS Sports)
No. 4: Chad Baker-Mazara, USC
No. 3: Josh Dix, Creighton
No. 2: Otega Oweh, Kentucky
No. 1: AJ Dybantsa, BYU