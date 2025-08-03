Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic in the 'Best Shape' of His Life – And Here's Why
Last year Tomislav Ivisic didn’t even arrive in Champaign until late July, and he wasn’t officially cleared by the NCAA until Halloween, less than a week prior to the season opener. Unlike the typical Division I hooper who has already spent months building their body and game with their college program, Ivisic was behind the 8-ball.
This time around, just days past the one-year mark since his arrival at Illinois, Ivisic has spent more than three months making up for lost time: honing his body and game, with the former complementing the latter.
According to Ivisic, he has gained 15 pounds since the end of last season. And although additional weight sometimes slows players down and compromises their athleticism, Ivisic has only seen his speed and explosiveness that blossom.
“Feel great,” Ivisic said. "Move better, run faster, more conditioned, jump higher, literally [in the] best shape of my life."
The focus from Day 1 of the offseason was clear for Ivisic, who was hampered with injuries and illness (mono) last year: Get in the gym.
“Focus was only on lifting, getting more muscle mass and just eating right,” said the 7-foot-1 Ivisic.
And Ivisic wasn’t in that process alone. From his bout with mono back in January to his physical peak right now, Ivisic has had a key figure alongside him: Illinois’ strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
During Ivisic's illness, Fletcher wasn’t just monitoring his sleep or instructing him on what to do or eat – he was actually doing it alongside him. OK, at least the eating part:
“Last year, I remember when I had mono, he was with me every day, eating chicken alfredo every day with me, sitting next to me and taking care of me," Ivisic said of Fletcher. "Where am I sleeping? How long am I sleeping? That’s just next level."
Ivisic is excited about translating the gains he has made working alongside Fletcher into elevated production on the court – and even how his teammates, including twin brother Zvonimir, can benefit from just one summer spent at Camp Fletcher.
“Fletch is going to change your life.”