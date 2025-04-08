Where Does Illinois Basketball's Recruiting Class Currently Rank?
More than two weeks into the offseason, Illinois has made its fair share of noise in terms of roster reconstruction – but most of it for the wrong reasons.
Having lost four key pieces to the transfer portal in Morez Johnson Jr., Tre White, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, and Carey Booth, the Illini are trying to reload, and before Saturday, they had yet to secure any new additions.
But after landing Zvonimir Ivisic – the brother of Illinois big man Tomislav – Illini coach Brad Underwood quickly received another commitment: that of international talent David Mirkovic, whose commitment was made public Monday night.
A 6-foot-9 forward from Montenegro, Mirkovic has averaged 8.8 points and 6.7 rebounds in only 23.6 minutes for SC Derby. Worth noting: Each of those figures eclipses those of either Ivisic twin during their time with SC Derby, and Mirkovic is doing it at just 19 years old.
Mirkovic joins an overall recruiting class that consists of Zvonimir Ivisic and high school recruits Brandon Lee and Keaton Wagler.
Lee ranks No, 94 in the nation and Wagler slots at No. 145, and although Mirkovic is unranked by 247Sports but listed as a recruit, the trio give Illinois the 48th-ranked non-transfer recruiting class in the country according to the site.
With Zvonimir Ivisic marking their only current addition, the Illini's transfer class ranks No. 67, bringing their overall ranking for the incoming class of 2025 to No. 72.
To put that in perspective, last year’s incoming class for Illinois was ranked 10th-best overall in the nation by 247Sports.
That said, Underwood and his staff still have time to bolster this season’s class, and top international target Dame Sarr remains on the board, while numerous highly touted transfers are still available. And with others expected to enter the transfer portal before it closes April 22, the Illini still have an opportunity to boost their current class of 2026 ranking.