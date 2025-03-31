Illini now

Illinois Alums Divided Over Program's Player Movement in Transfer Era

The debate around the transfer portal, player obligations and the Illini's team-building efforts isn't just for fans

Jason Langendorf

Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) high-fives Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) high-fives Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

You've been watching from the sidelines, investing in Illinois basketball, living and dying with every step-back three-point shot and bobbled crossover dribble. It's exultation with every win. Agony with every defeat.

But, friends, we're here to tell you: You're gonna have to pace yourself. Because the off-court moves are far bigger – and now almost as frequent – as those to be followed on the court. And, not for nothing, you have zero control over both.

This is a new era of college basketball. Illinois fans don't have to like it, but they would do well to remember that it's a two-way street – one that has already benefited the Illini. Howl about player loyalty all you want, but be sure to first pour one out for Arizona, Louisville, Evansville and Notre Dame for what they lost to the Illini a year ago.

Meanwhile, if it helps, know that there are familiar faces with ties to the program who share your frustrations – or your support of player emancipation.

Former Illini greats Meyers Leonard and Dee Brown never mention Morez Johnson Jr., Tre White and Carey Booth entering the transfer portal over the pas few days – nor do they have to – but each has widely different takes on the current player movement in coach Brad Underwood's Illinois program:

And a retweet from an Illini alum who understands all the angles of the new system as well as anyone:

You could argue that all three are right. NIL and the transfer portal are devastating team chemistry, consistency and fan investment, among other aspects of college basketball. At the same time, players had been unfairly compensated and restricted for far too long – while coaches who preached "loyalty" and "sacrifice" to their players failed to hold themselves to the same standard.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Basketball Makes Top Four of High-Scoring Big 12 Transfer Guard

Social Media Reacts to Illinois Losing Tre White to Transfer Portal

Morez Johnson Jr. Enters Transfer Portal, Sends Illinois Fans Spiraling

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Basketball