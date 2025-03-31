Illinois Alums Divided Over Program's Player Movement in Transfer Era
You've been watching from the sidelines, investing in Illinois basketball, living and dying with every step-back three-point shot and bobbled crossover dribble. It's exultation with every win. Agony with every defeat.
But, friends, we're here to tell you: You're gonna have to pace yourself. Because the off-court moves are far bigger – and now almost as frequent – as those to be followed on the court. And, not for nothing, you have zero control over both.
This is a new era of college basketball. Illinois fans don't have to like it, but they would do well to remember that it's a two-way street – one that has already benefited the Illini. Howl about player loyalty all you want, but be sure to first pour one out for Arizona, Louisville, Evansville and Notre Dame for what they lost to the Illini a year ago.
Meanwhile, if it helps, know that there are familiar faces with ties to the program who share your frustrations – or your support of player emancipation.
Former Illini greats Meyers Leonard and Dee Brown never mention Morez Johnson Jr., Tre White and Carey Booth entering the transfer portal over the pas few days – nor do they have to – but each has widely different takes on the current player movement in coach Brad Underwood's Illinois program:
And a retweet from an Illini alum who understands all the angles of the new system as well as anyone:
You could argue that all three are right. NIL and the transfer portal are devastating team chemistry, consistency and fan investment, among other aspects of college basketball. At the same time, players had been unfairly compensated and restricted for far too long – while coaches who preached "loyalty" and "sacrifice" to their players failed to hold themselves to the same standard.