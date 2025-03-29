Social Media Reacts to Illinois Losing Tre White to Transfer Portal
Although they could be counted as beneficiaries of the transfer portal during the season, it appears Illinois and coach Brad Underwood have quickly become victims of it since the season's end.
After making it through business hours on Thursday with zero transfer portal entries, the Illini seemed poised, unlike so many other high-major programs, to escape the worst of the portal's impact.
But after forward Carey Booth announced his portal entry Thursday night, a domino effect ensued, as fellow big Morez Johnson Jr. joined him on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, it was junior guard Tre White who made it known, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, that he was taking his talents to the portal.
Just six days ago, Illinois was a win away from a Sweet 16 berth in the NCAA Tournament, facing off against third-seeded Kentucky in the second round. Although the Illini fell short, leaving much to be desired after a so-so regular season and finishing Big Ten play just 12-8, the promise of an excellent 2025-2026 campaign was already being anticipated.
Combining newfound experienced with as much talent as any roster in college basketball, Illinois appeared well-positioned to enter next season as a legitimate Final Four threat.
A week later, the Illini are down three key pieces – to say nothing of the likely departures of Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley to the NBA.
Naturally, as Illini Nation tends to do, the orange-and-blue faithful took to social media to vent their frustration over Illinois’ latest loss to the transfer portal. A few of the best reactions: