Social Media Reacts to Illinois Losing Tre White to Transfer Portal

Illini fans revealed every emotion Saturday morning after the departure of a third Illinois player this offseason

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) dribbles the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Selton Miguel (9) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) dribbles the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Selton Miguel (9) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Although they could be counted as beneficiaries of the transfer portal during the season, it appears Illinois and coach Brad Underwood have quickly become victims of it since the season's end.

After making it through business hours on Thursday with zero transfer portal entries, the Illini seemed poised, unlike so many other high-major programs, to escape the worst of the portal's impact.

But after forward Carey Booth announced his portal entry Thursday night, a domino effect ensued, as fellow big Morez Johnson Jr. joined him on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, it was junior guard Tre White who made it known, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, that he was taking his talents to the portal.

Just six days ago, Illinois was a win away from a Sweet 16 berth in the NCAA Tournament, facing off against third-seeded Kentucky in the second round. Although the Illini fell short, leaving much to be desired after a so-so regular season and finishing Big Ten play just 12-8, the promise of an excellent 2025-2026 campaign was already being anticipated.

Combining newfound experienced with as much talent as any roster in college basketball, Illinois appeared well-positioned to enter next season as a legitimate Final Four threat.

A week later, the Illini are down three key pieces – to say nothing of the likely departures of Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley to the NBA.

Naturally, as Illini Nation tends to do, the orange-and-blue faithful took to social media to vent their frustration over Illinois’ latest loss to the transfer portal. A few of the best reactions:

Sadness

#DifferentBreed

Back to the Drawing Board

Potential Silver Lining?

Remain Calm, All Is Well

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

