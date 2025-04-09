Illinois' Advantage in Potential Pursuit of Talented North Carolina Transfer
Although Illinois coach Brad Underwood recently added transfer forward Zvonimir Ivisic and landed a commitment from international prospect David Mirkovic – another forward – the Illini roster is still in desperate need of reinforcements on the perimeter.
Kasparas Jakucionis’ NBA decision still appears to be undecided, but the expectation is the 18-year old will enter the draft and forego his remaining eligibility. With that potential loss, as well as the possibility of wing Will Riley following Jakucionis to the pros, Illinois could certainly benefit from adding a transfer guard.
One interesting possibility: North Carolina freshman Ian Jackson, a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 11.9 points and knocked down 1.7 threes per game (on 39.5 percent shooting) in his first year at Chapel Hill.
A dream fit for Underwood’s high-octane, three-point happy offense, Jackson is an uber-athletic wing with obvious knockdown ability from beyond the arc.
Jackson has been linked to St. John’s and a pair of SEC programs in Kentucky and Arkansas, but the Illini may be well-positioned to enter the mix, as associate head coach Orlando Antigua has a history with Jackson.
During his second stint at Kentucky (2021-2024), Antigua was heavily involved in the recruitment of Jackson. On3 Sports lists Antigua as the primary recruiter for the Wildcats during their pursuit of Jackson out of high school.
Kentucky was considered the runner-up in the race for Jackson coming out of high school, and with Antigua leading that charge, he figures to have a well-established relationship with the North Carolina transfer.
Whether the Illini will reach out (or likely already have) remains to be seen – and it may partially hinge on the unknown NBA decisions of Jakucionis and Riley. Regardless, Jackson is a perfect target for Underwood and his staff, who are still seeking to land a crown jewel of the offseason.