Illinois Basketball Makes Top Four of High-Scoring Big 12 Transfer Guard
With forwards Morez Johnson Jr. and Carey Booth, as well as guard Tre White having entered the transfer portal, Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff are turning to the portal themselves, seeking to reload their roster for the 2025-26 season.
Among others, it seems the Illini have their sights set on Jaylin Sellers, a 6-foot-4 guard from UCF, as an option to fill one of the voids left by Illinois' portal trio – not to mention lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis, a projected NBA lottery pick who is expected to depart for the pros.
The feeling is apparently mutual, as Sellers cut his list of preferred destinations to four options on Saturday night, with Illinois making the cut (along with Georgetown, Cincinnati and Providence), according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
Sellers began his college career at Ball State in the MAC, playing two seasons for the Cardinals before transferring to high-major UCF in the Big 12.
Although Sellers appeared in just three games this past season – his campaign was cut short by a back injury – he put together a stellar junior season in 2023-2024, averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
A career 37.3-percent three-point shooter (1.3 makes per game), Sellers would seem to fit the mold of Underwood’s preferred offensive design: positional size and long-range bombers across the board. Seller also has the ability to get downhill and attack the rim (4.6 free throws attempted per game as a junior).
Assuming the back injury isn't a long-term red flag, Sellers could give the Illini not only the skills but also the experience that they sometimes lacked last season.