Why Illinois Basketball's Season Fell Short - And What's Next
Amari Williams? Fifth year.
Koby Brea and Andrew Carr? Both fifth years.
Lamont Butler? Fifth year – with historic Final Four experience.
Otega Oweh? A junior, and Kentucky’s youngest starter.
Kylan Boswell and Tre White?
Illinois’ two oldest starters, and both are juniors.
Illinois’ three leading scorers in Kasparas Jakucionis, Tomislav Ivisic, and Will Riley – all three of which are first-year collegiate players – went a combined 12-for-35 (34.3 percent) from the field in the Illini’s Round of 32 loss.
The lone shining star in orange and blue in the loss?
None other than veteran guard Kylan Boswell, who poured in 23 points (9-for-14), while dishing out six assists.
In today’s era of college basketball, few things better determine success than age and experience – both of which Illinois is quite short on.
The Illini’s season was as up-and-down as any squad in the country – which is a common side-effect of a young roster.
Nothing better exemplified that than their short-lived NCAA Tournament run, in which the Illini looked the part of a Final Four team in their opening round 86-73 win over Xavier, before rolling out that “other” Illinois product in a disappointing 84-75 loss to Kentucky in the second round.
In the 14 games prior to Sunday evening’s contest, Illinois’ freshman forward Will Riley had averaged 16.7 points per game, and scored in single-digits just once in that stretch. His excellent run culminated in a 22-point showing on 8-for-12 shooting that included an absolute takeover in the first round against Xavier.
And on Sunday evening, Riley went just 1-for-7 en route to five points, while committing three turnovers.
To clarify, that isn’t a knock on Riley – who is an uber-talented three-level scorer who put together an impressive freshman campaign, while earning Big Ten Sixth Man of The Year honors and appears well on his way to the next-level.
Simply put, by the natural stages of progression, youth leads to inconsistency. Each and every outing serves as a learning experience at all ages, but none more so than a freshman in college basketball.
On the flip side, while Jakucionis is all-but gone to the NBA, and Riley likely following in his footsteps, the Illini, assuming no one is lost to the portal - yes, that’s a hopeful statement nowadays - return a truckload of experience in Boswell, White, Ivisic, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, Jake Davis, and potentially Ben Humrichous, who may be granted extra eligibility due to new NCAA rules.
And if Riley decides to run it back in Champaign, well, Illinois may be a national championship frontrunner for next season – but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.