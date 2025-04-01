Illinois Basketball's First Transfer Portal Entry Commits to New Program
Less than a week after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Illinois forward Carey Booth found his new destination Tuesday: Colorado State.
Booth, who is the first major commitment for recently promoted Rams head coach Ali Farokhmanesh, figures to step into a much larger role next season suiting up for a (competitive) mid-major squad in the Mountain West Conference.
After transferring from Notre Dame after his freshman season and then logging just 110 total minutes (5.2 per game) and 1.2 points per outing as a sophomore at Illinois, the 6-foot-10 Booth elected to enter the transfer portal again last Thursday.
A former top-100 high school recruit, Booth was ranked 55th nationally in the Class of 2023 (according to 247 Sports). At Notre Dame, he put up solid first-year averages of 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while knocking down 1.1 triples per game.
Playing behind a loaded frontcourt – center Tomislav Ivisic and forward Morez Johnson Jr., as well as transfer forward Ben Humrichous – Booth received limited opportunities all season long. He received rotational minutes only when injury or illness limited Ivisic or Johnson.
Now headed to Fort Collins, Booth figures to have a chance to play an integral role in the program’s future – and perhaps even grow into a go-to option for CSU.
The son of Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth – a former NBA veteran and standout at Penn State – Carey may have considered the proximity to family when making his final decision.
In any case, Booth becomes the first Illini in the transfer portal to commit to a new program, while Morez Johnson Jr. and Tre White remain in limbo.