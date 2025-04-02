Illini now

Social Media Buzzes Over Illinois Basketball Redshirt Ty Rodgers' Big Decision

Rodgers, who started all 38 games for the Illini in 2023-24, will return from his redshirt season to stay at Illinois

Jackson Langendorf

Jan 21, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) dunks the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Early departures have been an odd staple of Brad Underwood-coached teams at Illinois, but the news of Morez Johnson Jr. entering the transfer portal and subsequently choosing Big Ten rival Michigan was too much to bear for Illini Nation.

Thankfully, redshirt junior swingman Ty Rodgers offered a salve late Tuesday night:

A key member of the Illini’s Elite Eight run in 2024, Rodgers started every single game of that season, averaging 6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the field.

With Underwood's recent turn to a three-point-heavy offense, Rodgers seemingly felt a full year in the gym and pressing pause on his eligibility were in his best interests. So he elected to redshirt last season and spend time polishing his jumper, and now the 6-foot-6 guard/forward will rejoin the Illini next season for his junior campaign.

After serving as a veteran presence around an exceptionally young Illinois squad last season (despite not suiting up), Rodgers figures to be a go-to leader next year alongside senior guard Kylan Boswell.

Naturally, the exciting news of Rodgers’ return to Champaign set social media atwitter. Here are a few of the best reactions:

HE'S BACK!

Ty Rodgers: Ragnarok

Back with a vengeance

It's real, Benjamin!

#Winner

Illini Nation's everyday savior

Simply elation

Love/hate

#Loyalty

The key to happiness? Ty Rodgers in an Illini jersey

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

