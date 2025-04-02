Social Media Buzzes Over Illinois Basketball Redshirt Ty Rodgers' Big Decision
Early departures have been an odd staple of Brad Underwood-coached teams at Illinois, but the news of Morez Johnson Jr. entering the transfer portal and subsequently choosing Big Ten rival Michigan was too much to bear for Illini Nation.
Thankfully, redshirt junior swingman Ty Rodgers offered a salve late Tuesday night:
A key member of the Illini’s Elite Eight run in 2024, Rodgers started every single game of that season, averaging 6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the field.
With Underwood's recent turn to a three-point-heavy offense, Rodgers seemingly felt a full year in the gym and pressing pause on his eligibility were in his best interests. So he elected to redshirt last season and spend time polishing his jumper, and now the 6-foot-6 guard/forward will rejoin the Illini next season for his junior campaign.
After serving as a veteran presence around an exceptionally young Illinois squad last season (despite not suiting up), Rodgers figures to be a go-to leader next year alongside senior guard Kylan Boswell.
Naturally, the exciting news of Rodgers’ return to Champaign set social media atwitter. Here are a few of the best reactions: