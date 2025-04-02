Report: Illinois Forward Morez Johnson Jr. Selects Transfer Destination
Just when you thought the news about talented Illinois freshman forward Morez Johnson Jr. entering the transfer portal couldn't get any worse, on Tuesday he reportedly made a final decision on his destination:
Michigan.
That's the word from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, who delivered the news via his X social media account: Johnson is headed to Ann Arbor to play for coach Dusty May and the Wolverines, according to Johnson's high school coach.
Johnson's departure is a significant blow for coach Brad Underwood and the Illini program, and losing him to another Big Ten school is salt in the wound. But ... Michigan? I mean, why not just overflow all the toilets in the State Farm Center on the way out?
In all seriousness, it's a hard pill to swallow not only because Johnson (7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks in 17.6 minutes per game) brought exceptional abilities that are otherwise in short supply in Champaign, but also because he should make an excellent replacement for Wolverines big man Vladislav Goldin alongside Danny Wolf.
Although Illinois rolled Michigan 93-73 in Ann Arbor in the teams' only meeting earlier this season, the Wolverines finished third (to the Illini's seventh) in the Big Ten, and made a solid run in the NCAA Tournament, winning two games before falling to No. 1 seed Auburn in the Sweet 16.
Replacing Johnson's offensive rebounding, shot blocking and post presence won't be easy, but even more difficult for Illinois fans will be having to watch his development from afar – and figure out how to contain him at least once a year while he continues his college career.