Illinois Basketball Transfer Portal Update: Josh Dix, Morez Johnson Jr. and More

Dix visited Champaign on Sunday, Johnson is receiving big-time interest, and Illinois has reached out to a pair of other targets

Jackson Langendorf

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix (4) hesitates before rushing past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) on Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the second round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 106-94.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix (4) hesitates before rushing past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) on Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the second round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 106-94. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With Illinois having wrapped up its season eight days ago, coach Brad Underwood and his staff have already lost three players to the transfer portal – forwards Carey Booth and Morez Johnson Jr. and guard Tre White.

On the flip side, the Illini have been quite active in the portal themselves, reaching out to numerous targets and even making the top four of UCF transfer guard Jaylin Sellers.

In the first of what will be periodic Illinois on SI transfer portal updates, here's the latest news on the final day of March:

Josh Dix visits Champaign

According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, Iowa transfer guard Josh Dix, a 6-foot-6 junior, was on campus at Illinois on Sunday. Dix averaged 14.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, and shot 50.7 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from deep (2.0 triples per game).

Here's a bit more analysis from Illinois on SI on Dix, from when he first entered the portal.

Dix has already visited Kansas, is on campus Monday at Creighton and will head to Indiana on Monday night, according to Tipton. On3 Sports lists Dix as the fourth-best available player in the portal.

Morez Johnson Jr. drawing Big Ten and SEC interest

After shocking Illinois fans on Friday afternoon by entering the portal, Johnson has already heard from seven Big Ten schools, including Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as three SEC schools, headlined by Arkansas, according to Jon Rothstein.

Pryce Sandfort expected to visit Champaign

According to Tipton, the Illini appear to be targeting another Hawkeye and are set to schedule a visit with Pryce Sandfort, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward who averaged 8.8 points while shooting 40.0 percent on threes (1.7 per game) in just 22.4 minutes per game last season.

Tipton also reports that Sandfort is expected to visit Nebraska, and will consider a return to Iowa and joining new head coach Ben McCollum – who just took Drake to the Round of 32 in his first season at the Division I level.

Illini reach out to Malachi Smith

Continuing to target high-level shooters, Underwood and his staff have reached out to Malachi Smith, who is a career 38.8 percent three-point shooter over three seasons.

A Dayton transfer, Smith is a 6-foot lead guard who averaged 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and a stellar 5.3 assists last season.

