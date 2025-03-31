Illinois Basketball Transfer Portal Update: Josh Dix, Morez Johnson Jr. and More
With Illinois having wrapped up its season eight days ago, coach Brad Underwood and his staff have already lost three players to the transfer portal – forwards Carey Booth and Morez Johnson Jr. and guard Tre White.
On the flip side, the Illini have been quite active in the portal themselves, reaching out to numerous targets and even making the top four of UCF transfer guard Jaylin Sellers.
In the first of what will be periodic Illinois on SI transfer portal updates, here's the latest news on the final day of March:
Josh Dix visits Champaign
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, Iowa transfer guard Josh Dix, a 6-foot-6 junior, was on campus at Illinois on Sunday. Dix averaged 14.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, and shot 50.7 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from deep (2.0 triples per game).
Here's a bit more analysis from Illinois on SI on Dix, from when he first entered the portal.
Dix has already visited Kansas, is on campus Monday at Creighton and will head to Indiana on Monday night, according to Tipton. On3 Sports lists Dix as the fourth-best available player in the portal.
Morez Johnson Jr. drawing Big Ten and SEC interest
After shocking Illinois fans on Friday afternoon by entering the portal, Johnson has already heard from seven Big Ten schools, including Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as three SEC schools, headlined by Arkansas, according to Jon Rothstein.
Pryce Sandfort expected to visit Champaign
According to Tipton, the Illini appear to be targeting another Hawkeye and are set to schedule a visit with Pryce Sandfort, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward who averaged 8.8 points while shooting 40.0 percent on threes (1.7 per game) in just 22.4 minutes per game last season.
Tipton also reports that Sandfort is expected to visit Nebraska, and will consider a return to Iowa and joining new head coach Ben McCollum – who just took Drake to the Round of 32 in his first season at the Division I level.
Illini reach out to Malachi Smith
Continuing to target high-level shooters, Underwood and his staff have reached out to Malachi Smith, who is a career 38.8 percent three-point shooter over three seasons.
A Dayton transfer, Smith is a 6-foot lead guard who averaged 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and a stellar 5.3 assists last season.