Prediction: Will Illinois Target Arkansas Transfer Boogie Fland?
On Tuesday night, Arkansas lead guard Boogie Fland withdrew from the NBA Draft after being projected as a second-round pick by draft experts.
Why does it matter for coach Brad Underwood and Illinois? Because it's hard to pass up a chance to add more talent.
After Fland’s excellent freshman year – he averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Razorbacks – he entered the transfer portal. And although the Illini have filled out their roster quite nicely this offseason, landing numerous international prospects and prized transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic, Underwood and his staff still have room to add one more player to the mix.
Is Fland that player? Let's consider the pros and cons for Illinois:
Why Illinois should reach out to Fland
It’s simple: Fland is really good. A dynamic scorer and next-level table-setter, Fland is truly the full package. A prototype New York City guard, Fland plays with the sudden change of pace and shiftiness that no amount of cone work can teach.
An elite space creator, Fland – despite being just 6-foot-2 – gets to his spots virtually at will. A midrange maestro, he has an array of floaters and pull-ups in his bag but can also finish at the rack.
A solid long-distance shooter, too, Fland connected on 34.0 percent of his threes last season, hitting 1.7 per game – which would seem to be desirable numbers in the eyes of Underwood.
Fland could be a true difference-maker for the Illini, offering a new dimension of offensive creation – not only for himself, but also in setting up his teammates.
Why Illinois should take a pass
If college basketball team-building were like a video game, there would be no reason not to attempt going after Fland. Why not add all the talent in the world to your roster and figure out the rest later?
Because team-building never exists in a vacuum. Fland’s fit for Illinois is murky. Would Underwood bring him off the bench? Would the 10th-ranked transfer in this offseason (according to On3) even be willing?
Instead, might Underwood think about bringing Mihailo Petrovic off the bench? Start the pair together and shift Kylan Boswell into a sixth man role?
Honestly, none of those answers feels right – probably because they aren’t.
Petrovic and Fland are different players but arguably similar talents – sure-fire starters on nearly any campus across the country. But there are two sides of the court, and Boswell’s defensive presence is needed in Illinois’ backcourt.
Throw in Fland’s expected high asking price and the answer to this qustion seems clear.
Illinois on SI’s Prediction:
The Illini won’t pursue Fland.