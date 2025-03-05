Illini now

Illinois Basketball Breaks Series Road Record in Win Over Michigan

The Illini now have won five straight road games against the Wolverines – the most in the 106-year history of the series

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 2, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) battles Illinois Fighting Illini guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2) for a loose ball in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) battles Illinois Fighting Illini guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2) for a loose ball in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
When Illinois (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) went into Ann Arbor on Sunday and knocked off then-No. 15 Michigan by a score of 93-73, not only did the Illini boost their stock heading into the NCAA Tournament while sending a message to the country, they also broke a program record.

The win at the Crisler Center gave Illinois its fifth straight road win against Michigan, which now stands as the longest streak in the 106-year history of the matchup.

In honor of the Illini’s road excellence over the Wolverines, let's take a quick look back at each of those five road wins:

Jan. 25, 2020

Ayo Dosunmu led the way with 27 points on 11-for-18 shooting and seven rebounds, while Andres Feliz added 15 points and seven boards of his own off the bench as the Illini won a 64-62 nail-biter. 

March 2, 2021

Illinois steamrolled Michigan by a score of 76-53 in front of a crowd of just 94 due to COVID restrictions, led by 22 points from Trent Frazier and 17 points and six rebounds off the bench from Andre Curbelo.

Feb. 27, 2022

Guard Alfonso Plummer and big man Kofi Cockburn combined for 53 points on an uber-efficient showing from the field, as the pair went 19-for-27 to lead the Illini to a 93-85 win.

Jan. 18, 2024

Illinois took down Michigan 88-73 behind a career showing from Coleman Hawkins, as the stretch big went for 21 points (three triples), grabbed 10 rebounds and had an impressive six steals.

March 2, 2025

The Illini cruised to a 93-73 victory over the Wolverines behind a well-balanced attack, including 19 points and 11 rebounds from Tre White, 17 points and nine rebounds from Kylan Boswell and another 17 points from Kasparas Jakucionis.

