Former Illini Chester Frazier Returns to Virginia Tech as Associate Head Coach
Former Illinois player and assistant coach Chester Frazier has departed his position as associate head coach at West Virginia to rejoin Virginia Tech coach Mike Young's staff in the same role, the Hokies announced Tuesday.
Frazier, a fiercely competitive and beloved guard for the Illini from 2005-09, got his coaching start as a graduate assistant in Champaign, served as an assistant under former Illinois coach Bruce Weber at Kansas State for seven seasons and later joined current Illini coach Brad Underwood as an assistant for the program from 2021-24.
Between those stints at Kansas State and Illinois, Frazier held the position of associate head coach under Young in Blacksburg for two seasons, where he was lauded for his advance scouting and recruiting contributions.
Rather than follow Mountaineers coach Jared DeVries to Indiana, where DeVries was just hired to replace Mike Woodson, Frazier opted to return to Young's staff after a year in Morgantown.
A grassroots push around Morgantown for Frazier to replace DeVries as Mountaineers head coach fell short, but Frazier, 38, should get his shot at running a program in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, the decision may cost West Virginia the services of Amani Hansberry and Sincere Harris – Frazier recruits who followed him from Illinois to West Virginia. Both are currently in the transfer portal and theoretically could again join Frazier, this time at Virginia Tech.