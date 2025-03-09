Illinois Basketball Makes Return to CBS' Gary Parrish' 'Top 25 and 1'
After a rough patch that saw Illinois (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) go 5-8 through January and February, the team was largely written off by college basketball experts and pollsters across the country.
But after the Illini closed out their regular season on a high note with three straight wins, including two against top-25 opponents (No. 17 Michigan and No. 18 Purdue), true believers are coming out of the woodwork – and it appears CBS’ Gary Parrish is one of them.
On Parrish’s Sunday morning edition of his Top 25 and 1, the Illini slid in at 25th, a sign that the Illini tide is once again turning and that the program may even return to the AP Top 25 poll on Monday.
And although the media rankings hold less meaning as the NCAA Tournament draws closer – key metrics such as NET Rankings and KenPom play a far more influential role in the tournament selection committee’s decision-making – the AP Poll still provides a general consensus of where a squad ranks.
In this case, the Illini appear to be en route to (again) winning over the college basketball world. And for those who remain on the fence, a Big Ten Tournament run – for which Illinois suddenly appears loaded for bear – might be all the convincing needed.
If the Illini can pair their stellar metrics rankings (15th in NET and 18th in KenPom) with a re-entry into the AP poll, Brad Underwood's squad could find itself on a surprisingly strong seed line when the official brackets are released next Sunday.