Illini now

CBS' Jon Rothstein Reports Update on Availability of Morez Johnson Jr.

Illini coach Brad Underwood told that Johnson's status for the Big Ten tournament should be known by Monday

Jackson Langendorf

Feb 2, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) pulls down a rebound during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) pulls down a rebound during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been just three weeks since Illinois (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) lost big man Morez Johnson Jr. to a broken wrist in a loss against Michigan State.

Initial fears were that Johnson might be lost for the season, but recent news that his cast had been removed and an update from Illini coach Brad Underwood suggested that he could return as soon as next week's Big Ten Tournament, which begins for Illinois on Thursday.

Then Saturday morning's social media report from CBS’ Jon Rothstein, who said he was told by Underwood that Johnson’s status for the conference tournament will be decided on Monday.

Johnson is averaging 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, despite playing just 17.7 minutes per game. He plays integral roles in Illinois’ schemes on both ends, and his absence – especially on the boards – has not gone unnoticed.

Before the injury, Johnson had worked his way into the starting lineup, scoring in double digits in three of his final five contests, including a massive 14-point, 15-rebound performance in a win over Ohio State on Feb. 2.

After the Illini were blown out by Wisconsin and Duke in their first two games without Johnson, they have found their footing, rattling off three straight wins to close out the regular season.

If Illinois were able to add Johnson back into the mix, it would be in excellent position to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament – and then the NCAA Tournament thereafter.

In just two short days, Illinois should know exactly where it stands – and whether or not Johnson will be standing by his Illini teammates when they make their final push of the season.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Seth Davis, Jimmy Dykes Make Bold Proclamation About Illinois Basketball

Purdue Coach Matt Painter Sets the Bar for Illinois in March

Purdue Star Alleges Racist Comments From Illinois' 'Orange Krush' Fans

Published |Modified
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball