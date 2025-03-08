CBS' Jon Rothstein Reports Update on Availability of Morez Johnson Jr.
It has been just three weeks since Illinois (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) lost big man Morez Johnson Jr. to a broken wrist in a loss against Michigan State.
Initial fears were that Johnson might be lost for the season, but recent news that his cast had been removed and an update from Illini coach Brad Underwood suggested that he could return as soon as next week's Big Ten Tournament, which begins for Illinois on Thursday.
Then Saturday morning's social media report from CBS’ Jon Rothstein, who said he was told by Underwood that Johnson’s status for the conference tournament will be decided on Monday.
Johnson is averaging 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, despite playing just 17.7 minutes per game. He plays integral roles in Illinois’ schemes on both ends, and his absence – especially on the boards – has not gone unnoticed.
Before the injury, Johnson had worked his way into the starting lineup, scoring in double digits in three of his final five contests, including a massive 14-point, 15-rebound performance in a win over Ohio State on Feb. 2.
After the Illini were blown out by Wisconsin and Duke in their first two games without Johnson, they have found their footing, rattling off three straight wins to close out the regular season.
If Illinois were able to add Johnson back into the mix, it would be in excellent position to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament – and then the NCAA Tournament thereafter.
In just two short days, Illinois should know exactly where it stands – and whether or not Johnson will be standing by his Illini teammates when they make their final push of the season.