Illini in NBA Update: Terrence Shannon Jr. Goes Off, Will Riley Keeps Rolling

With a bow put on Illinois’ 2025-26 campaign last Saturday in the Final Four, there isn’t much hoops for Illini fans to look forward to in the coming weeks and months – save for the NBA. And fortunately for the Illinois faithful, there are a handful of alums to follow at the next level – some of whom are flourishing.

Here is a quick look at the recent play of former Illini Ayo Dosunmu (Minnesota Timberwolves), Kasparas Jakucionis (Miami Heat), Will Riley (Washington Wizards) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Former Illini in NBA update: Ayo Dosunmu continues to thrive, Kasparas Jakucionis fighting for minutes

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) looks on in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves

Earlier in the season as a Chicago Bull, Dosunmu was having a career year. But since his early-February arrival in Minnesota, Dosunmu has been even more impressive – especially since Anthony Edwards exited the lineup.

See the rim.

Attack.

POWERFUL FINISH 😲



Ayo Dosunmu throws it down! pic.twitter.com/N3mFJiLjXP — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2026

Dosunmu has showcased his trademark versatility with the Timberwolves, impacting the game in every facet, and doing it in quite the efficient manner. He put up 18 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in a 30-point win to finish out the month of March, and he has scored in double digits in every game since.

During his time in Minnesota (23 games), Dosunmu is operating at the pinnacle of efficiency, reaching the coveted 50/40/90 mark (he is 51.8 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from three and 92.1 percent from the free-throw line).

Worth noting, he is battling a mild calf injury, which held him out of his club’s most recent contest, opening the door for a familiar face: Shannon (more on that shortly).

Kasparas Jakucionis, Miami Heat

Mar 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Minutes have been hard to come by as of late for Jakucionis, who was a recent DNP in a pair of contests while cracking the 20-minute mark in just two games over the past three weeks.

In his rare chances, though, Jakucionis has been a difference-maker. In 27 minutes against the Washington Wizards, he went for a spectacular 14 points, three rebounds, nine assists and two blocks, showcasing his special combination of scoring and playmaking.

Will Riley, Washington Wizards

Riley scored double digits in eight straight games, a streak culminating in a pair of back-to-back 30-point explosions. Then, like rookies often do, he came crashing back down to earth with an abysmal 1-for-13 effort from the field en route to two points.

Not just a scorer at the next level, Riley has been chipping in as a rebounder and facilitator while also putting together some impressive defensive performances (had five steals against the Heat). The Wizards have been a mess this year, but Riley’s seismic growth has undoubtedly been an exciting turn of events.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

Apr 2, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) dunks in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Speaking of offensive explosions, Shannon had a huge one on Wednesday night. After finally getting an opportunity in the Timberwolves rotation (due to Dosunmu and Mike Conley being held out), Shannon met the moment, going 11-for-14 from the field (including 5-for-7 from long range) and scoring 33 points while dishing out five assists in 31 minutes.

TERRENCE SHANNON JR. WITH AUTHORITY!



THE MINNESOTA BENCH WAS FIRED UP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0PMc6Gyh27 — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2026

With a loaded Timberwolves backcourt rotation, there isn’t much else Shannon can do to work himself into it. He has been exceptional on both ends when given ample minutes, yet he figures to play sparingly in the postseason for Minnesota once the organization returns its standout guards.