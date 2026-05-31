Illinois Basketball Offers 2027 Consensus Five-Star Wing DeMarcus Henry

Illinois hasn’t been shy about doling out offers over the past few weeks, and the Illini seemingly know exactly what they want. Aside from a pair of (quite understandable) outliers – an undersized lead guard and a non-shooting big – Brad Underwood and his staff have been targeting a specific type of recruit: lengthy, athletic wing with shooting ability. And acclaimed class of 2027 prospect DeMarcus Henry, who picked up an offer from Illinois on Friday, fits that bill.

Who is DeMarcus Henry?

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A consensus five-star recruit, Henry is rated the No. 11 player in the country (per 247Sports’ composite rankings). He attends premier hoops powerhouse AZ Compass Prep and plays for Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL Circuit. He reportedly holds at least 24 offers, including prominent programs such as Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, UConn and now Illinois.

Blessed!!



After a great conversation with Coach Brad Underwood, I’m thankful to receive an offer from the University of Illinois. pic.twitter.com/QJv0cVclVk — DeMarcus Henry (@demarcushenry15) May 29, 2026

DeMarcus Henry scouting report

Often, it feels like a legal requirement to characterize any lefty as “smooth," but Henry has certainly earned the label. Every part of his game is ultra-fluid. Henry has a feathery jumper – which he loves getting to off the bounce.

Going downhill, Henry has an intriguing combination of first-step twitchiness and lengthy strides. He can quickly slice to the rack and has a variety of one-foot finishes in his bag – and he can also land on two, patiently pivot and simply take what the defense gives him.

Henry is listed at 6-foot-7 and a slim 190 pounds, but he doesn’t shy away from contact. If anything, he seeks it out. And with his length and springiness, he plays bigger than 6-foot-7.

He is also a willing passer who has shown flashes of ability as a pick-and-roll operator. In general, with the ball in his hands, Henry is unexpectedly poised and comfortable for a wing. That said, at least for the time being, he isn't lead-guard material. He can, however, lead a fastbreak or initiate action when necessary.

How would DeMarcus Henry fit at Illinois?

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Henry winds up with the Illini, he will be competing for minutes in the rotation from Day 1 – regardless of how talented or proven the rest of the crew is.

The jump from high school to college is typically toughest for downhill-oriented players. But with his size and athleticism, Henry likely has the slashing ability to move fairly seamlessly to the next level (although he will need to bulk up a bit).

And if his jumper – which, again, is a legitimate weapon in his arsenal – is even just a supplemental tool in his first campaign, he’ll be an extremely valuable player at any school. Toss in his defensive upside, and it’s all but a guarantee he’ll make an impact – and perhaps a great one – in his first college season of 2027-28.