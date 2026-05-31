Where College Basketball Experts Rank Illinois Heading Into 2026-27

The way-too-early rankings for the 2026-27 campaign all got rolling back in early April, just days (or even a day, in some cases) after the national title game. Then came the transfer-portal wave.

After the majority of portal entrants made their decisions by early May, more rankings began to pile in again. And then there was just one date circled on the calendar of college hoops' most prominent followers: May 27.

Midnight of that date – which came last Wednesday – was the deadline for NBA Draft entrants to pull their names from the pool while maintaining college eligibility.

With a handful of big names returning to their respective programs (Illinois brings back Andrej Stojakovic , Jeremy Fears Jr. is staying at Michigan State and Amari Allen is back at Alabama, to name just a few), the outlook for the 2026-27 season is finally coming into full focus.

Here is where the top college basketball experts rank the Illini following the withdrawal deadline (and return of Stojakovic):

Where top experts rank Illinois after NBA Draft withdrawal deadline

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Andy Katz, NCAA

Among pundits’ rankings that we’ll highlight in this space, Andy Katz is the “lowest” on Illinois – yet he still slots Brad Underwood’s club at No. 4. In his updated Power 44 , he put Florida at the top, placed Duke at No. 2 and ranked Michigan at No. 3 – all squads with a valid argument to be slotted above the Illini (although we don’t necessarily agree).

Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports

Mr. “Here Comes the ‘Paign," aka Jon Rothstein, has Illinois slotted above all Big Ten teams at No. 2 overall, just one spot behind the leader of the pack – No. 1 Florida. Somewhat interestingly, he projects a different starting lineup (he expects a three-big lineup, with Zvonimir Ivisic earning the starting nod instead of freshman Quentin Coleman ) than we do here at Illinois on SI .

Today’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is LIVE.



TOP 10:



1. Florida

2. Illinois

3. Duke

4. Michigan

5. UConn

6. Arizona

7. Michigan State

8. Gonzaga

9. Virginia

10. St. John’s



CC: @FDSportsbook,@FanDuelResearch.https://t.co/Qek0R1gFWh — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 31, 2026

CJ Moore, The Athletic

The general consensus is that Illinois is a surefire preseason top-five squad – but not No. 1. CJ Moore isn’t part of that consensus, though. Moore views the Illini as the team to beat. In his rankings, he slotted Underwood’s crew at No. 1, citing his belief in Stefan Vaaks’ ability to seamlessly fill Keaton Wagler’s shoes, not to mention the arrival of a deep and talented incoming freshman class.

New Top 25 with most rosters set now after the NBA withdrawal deadline: https://t.co/ksNiQcQdD6 — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) May 30, 2026

Illinois on SI projected 2026-27 preseason top five

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) reacts after making a basket with Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

No. 1 Florida

The Gators return three national champions – and maybe a fourth (if Denzel Aberdeen is granted eligibility).

No. 2 Duke

The Blue Devils have the most versatile and talent-laden perimeter attack the country has seen in years.

No. 3 Illinois

The Illini boast size, shooting, playmaking and experience galore.

No. 4 Michigan

Big Blue has a revamped frontcourt and Elliot Cadeau, who, after his 2026 tournament run, can make a case for being the premier lead guard in the country.

No. 5 UConn

Braylon Mullins is back, as are Silas Demary Jr. and – oh, how could we forget? – coach Dan Hurley.