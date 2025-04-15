Social Media Reaction to NBA Decisions of Illini Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley
This was always where it was headed.
Illinois freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley were always likely to be preserved in amber as Illinois freshmen in perpetuity – one-and-done players with the talent to test the waters of the NBA as teenagers. On Monday, they both declared for the league's draft later this month, and the response was mostly understandable – a mix of wistfulness, pride, angst and appreciation.
Is there a version of the multiverse in which one or both Jakucionis and Riley return to the Illini? Sure, if you want to get all Doctor Strange about it, each of them could go through the draft process, receive unsatisfactory evaluations and draft-slot projections, and reverse course to give it another go in Champaign.
Is it even remotely likely? No.
So folks have said their piece, waved their goodbyes and even begun the process of moving forward. Hey, nothing lasts forever. But lucky for us, social media posts tend to hold up even longer than the average college hoops career. Here are the best of them on the NBA Draft declarations of Jakucionis and Riley: