Illini now

Social Media Reaction to NBA Decisions of Illini Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley

Illinois' top freshman declared for the NBA Draft on Monday, and the social media chatter was predictably brisk

Jason Langendorf

Nov 20, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Alabama forward Derrion Reid (35), Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) and Illinois forward Will Riley (7) struggle to control a loose ball in the CM Newton Classic at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
Nov 20, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Alabama forward Derrion Reid (35), Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) and Illinois forward Will Riley (7) struggle to control a loose ball in the CM Newton Classic at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

This was always where it was headed.

Illinois freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley were always likely to be preserved in amber as Illinois freshmen in perpetuity – one-and-done players with the talent to test the waters of the NBA as teenagers. On Monday, they both declared for the league's draft later this month, and the response was mostly understandable – a mix of wistfulness, pride, angst and appreciation.

Is there a version of the multiverse in which one or both Jakucionis and Riley return to the Illini? Sure, if you want to get all Doctor Strange about it, each of them could go through the draft process, receive unsatisfactory evaluations and draft-slot projections, and reverse course to give it another go in Champaign.

Is it even remotely likely? No.

So folks have said their piece, waved their goodbyes and even begun the process of moving forward. Hey, nothing lasts forever. But lucky for us, social media posts tend to hold up even longer than the average college hoops career. Here are the best of them on the NBA Draft declarations of Jakucionis and Riley:

Finishing flourish

Illini forever

The scouting reports

More scouting (from the cheap seats)

The projections are in

Thanks for the memories

Next man up?

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Freshman Star Kasparas Jakucionis Declares for NBA Draft

Illinois Freshman Forward Will Riley Announces He Will Enter NBA Draft

Former Illini Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Chooses Transfer Destination

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Basketball