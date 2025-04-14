Illinois Freshman Star Kasparas Jakucionis Declares for NBA Draft
Illinois’ loss to Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament nearly a month ago appeared to be the last game in which freshman star Kasparas Jakucionis would don the orange-and-blue Illini threads.
With each passing day, however, Jakucionis, a 6-foot-6 lead guard, remained silent on his NBA decision. A previously all but foregone conclusion slowly evolved into a question mark – and even hope for Illinois fans pining for Jakucionis' return to Champaign.
But on Monday morning, Jakucionis put those longings to rest as he declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, according to Jonathon Givony of ESPN.
Jakucionis led Illinois in scoring (15.0 points per game) and assists (4.7) while adding 5.7 rebounds per game en route to All-Big Ten Freshman team and All-Big Ten second team honors.
A crafty young guard with excellent size (6-foot-6, 205 pounds), Jakucionis brings an impressive combination of tough shot-making, playmaking and impeccable footwork and patience around the rim. He also doesn't turn 19 until next month, which translates to potential in the eyes of pro scouts.
A consensus top-10 pick in the upcoming June 25 NBA Draft, Jakucionis figures to hear his name called early.
“This has been my dream from a young age,” Jakucionis told ESPN. "I’ve waited for this moment a long time."
Although the Illini guard appears eager to take the next step, he knows the decision comes with a tradeoff:
“Saying goodbye to Illinois will be the hardest part,” he said.
With Jakucionis officially off to the NBA, Illini coach Brad Underwood and his staff now have more work to do in the transfer portal in order to continue rebuilding an Illini roster that has added only two freshmen (Brandon Lee and Keaton Wagler) and one transfer (Zvonimir Ivisic) to date.